‘Atishi’s Family Fought Battle To Save terrorist Afzal Guru’: Swati Maliwal Slams Delhi’s To Be CM

The National Capital is witnessing a political landscape as AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the CM of Delhi and Atishi will be succeeding him.

This major political development has sparked comments from the opposition. The BJP left no stone unturned in exploiting the chaos. The official BJP page on the social media platform X shared a post portraying Atishi as a puppet of Arvind Kejriwal.

Swati Maliwal Takes A Jibe

Swati Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP from AAP, has raised sharp criticisms about Atishi’s impending appointment. In a recent social media platform X, Maliwal described Atishi as a ‘dummy CM’ and highlighted concerns related to national security.

She quoted her post, “This is an extremely unfortunate day for Delhi. A woman like Atishi is going to become the CM of Delhi, whose own family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from death penalty. Her parents wrote mercy petitions to the President several times, that he is innocent, that he should not be hanged, that he is a victim of political conspiracy. How wrong is this? Today, Atishi will become the CM but we all know that she will be only a “dummy CM”. Still, this is a major issue because she will be the CM and this matter is directly linked to the security of the country as well as Delhi. God save the people of Delhi from such a CM.”

In response to Maliwal’s criticisms, senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey has demanded her resignation from the Rajya Sabha. Pandey alleged that Maliwal’s remarks were influenced by the BJP, suggesting that her statements were politically motivated. He urged Maliwal to resign and shift her political allegiance if she could not align with AAP’s values.

Atishi’s Rise in Politics

Atishi, currently serving as the Minister of Education, Public Works Department (PWD), Culture, and Tourism in Delhi, has been a significant figure in the AAP. Her political journey began with active involvement in the party’s policy-making processes in January 2013. She played a crucial role in the Jal Satyagraha in Madhya Pradesh in 2015 and has been influential in shaping educational reforms in Delhi.

Her appointment as the new Chief Minister follows unanimous support from AAP legislators, who accepted Kejriwal’s proposal for her succession. Atishi, representing the Kalkaji constituency, is a member of the party’s Political Affairs Committee and has previously served as an advisor to former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on education.

