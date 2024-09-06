BJP Completes One Crore Members In Three Days Under Membership Drive 2024

BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) on Thursday completed registering one crore members in three days under the membership drive 2024.

Posting a video on X, the BJP captioned it stating, “one crore and counting, ‘ye toh bs shuruaat h’.. ” Video content mentioned, “Together we have reached an incredible milestone, and this is just beginning.”

BJP hands over membership to veteran party leader Murli Manohar Joshi

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Thursday handed over a renewed BJP membership certificate to veteran party leader Murli Manohar Joshi in Delhi as part of the party’s membership drive.

The BJP chief, along with party General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, also handed over the BJP membership certificate to veteran party leader LK Advani in Delhi as part of the party’s membership drive on Thursday.

On September 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s 2024 membership drive by renewing his membership. The new membership drive was launched with PM Modi getting the certificate for the renewal of his membership from BJP president JP Nadda at the ‘Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024’.

BJP’s membership drive not just a ritual but an expansion of the family

On the occasion, PM Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s membership drive isn’t just a ritual but an expansion of the family and also an ideological movement.

“This very membership drive isn’t just a ritual. It’s an expansion of our family…It isn’t a game of numbers. It doesn’t matter the numbers we achieve. This membership drive is an ideological and emotional movement,” he said.

The Prime Minister said from the days of Bharatiya Jana Sangh till now, “we have made all possible efforts to bring a new political culture in the country.””Another round of ‘Sadasyata Abhiyan’ is beginning today.

From Bharatiya Jana Sangh till now

From Bharatiya Jana Sangh till now, we have made all possible efforts to bring a new political culture in the country. The organisation or political party through which people give power, that unit, that organisation, that party… if it doesn’t follow democratic values, if internal democracy doesn’t live in it, then a situation arises that is faced by several other political parties today,” the Prime Minister said.

“The membership drive and the organisational structure that will be established during this period will coincide with the implementation of 33 per cent reservation in Legislative Assemblies and Parliament,” he added.

The membership drive has been divided into two phases: September 2 to September 25 and October 1 to October 15. Each phase will target specific milestones, ensuring a comprehensive reach across the country.