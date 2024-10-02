Camavinga And Guler To Feature Against Lille In Champions League Clash

Real Madrid will face French side Lille in their second match in the new format of the UEFA Champions League. As per the various reports, Carlo Ancelotti will play a 4-4-2 formation featuring Turkish talisman Arda Guler and promising French prodigy Eduardo Camavinga.

Eduardo Camavinga is all set to make his return on the pitch in a Champions League clash against French side Lille. Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler also earns a spot in the starting eleven as suggested by the reports.

Hope of rejuvenation

Real Madrid who have won the most Chanpions Leagues looked fleak in their first game against VFB Stuggart in the new format of the competition. After gritty fight somehow they won their game 3-2 against the German side. Real Madrid team exceeded the expectations of the fans after building a star studded squad.

Despite having best players at the disposal Los Blancos have failed to reach the expectations of the fans. Even in their last game against Atletico Madrid they failed to secure three points. Real Madrid are famously known as the masters of this competition. They will leave no stone unturned to secure three points against the French side.

Return of Prodigies

Camavinga who returned to the squad in Madrid derby didn’t get any minutes. Ancelotti plans to have a four diamind midfield where Camavinga is likely to feature. Arda Guler is also set to start in the front two.

The star Uruguayan is seen as the successor of the recently retired Toni Kroos. Following the footpaths of his idol German legend Toni Kroos, Valverde has take up the role of midfield general at Madrid. Fedrico Valverde is known for his work rate and fiery pace and goals. He’s seen as one of the leaders of the dressing room and will look to make a difference in this epic Champions League clash.

The comeback of Camavinga and Arda Guler will be a big boost to a injury prone Madrid team.

Mbappe’s injury concern

Mbappe made all the headlines and broke all the records when he joined Los Blancos this sumer. Mbappe who had a slow start to his life in Madrid, very soon picked up the pace. Despite failing to score in the first few games, he finally managed to even his numbers. In the seven games, he has six goal contributions.

Mbappe in a Madrid shirt seems to be the perfect match, as in he’s destined to werar this white shirt. Even though he couldn’t score immediately, his camradrie with his teammates Vinicius, Rodrygo and Bellingham was reflective from the beginning.

In the last game against Alaves, Mbappe got himself injured and he was declared unavailable against Lille. Mbappe showed early signs of recovery which gives Carlo Ancelotti to include him in the starting 11, but the final call will be taken after consulting the doctor once again.

All the eyes will be on Mbappe as he looks to better his record with fourteen-times European champions.

Predictions

Real Madrid enter this game as favorites. Los Blancos possess a formidable attack and they are on a goal scoring spree. Meanwhile, Lille will look to surprise some of their doubters. This game will end with the scoreline of 3-1 with Madrid grabbing all the three points.

