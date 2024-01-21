CM Dhami interacts with beneficiaries of Viksit Sankalp Yatra

As part of the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke virtually with Udham Singh Nagar district beneficiaries on Sunday.

In the course of their interaction with the Chief Minister, Kamala, a National Livelihood Mission recipient, disclosed that she initially obtained a Rs 1 lakh Cash Credit Limit (CCL) under the NRLM and subsequently a Rs 2 lakh CCL.

“10 women are associated with their group, during the Corona the group was given a sum of Rs 6 thousand each by the government twice,” she stated.

Kamla claimed to save between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 every month. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin recipient Vicky Singh revealed that he formerly resided in a run-down shack. In addition to receiving subsidies from the PM Awas Yojana, he also received Rs 5,000 from the state government to purchase kitchenware.

In addition, he has benefited from numerous federal and state government programs.

According to Tapan Majumdar, he benefited from the Nazul strategy. He did not need to go to any offices in order to receive this advantage. Its formalities were shortly finished.

According to Kavita Tiwari, she received an 8 lakh rupee subsidy for the Rs 10 lakh worth of agricultural equipment she purchased. She claimed that as soon as she started the process, she was able to take advantage of a subsidy.

Salman and Hina from Udham Singh Nagar thanked the Chief Minister for giving their child free medical care.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also thanked by recipients of several Central and State Government programs.

As the head of state’s workforce, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he often solicits public input on various initiatives.

On November 15, Tribal Pride Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The countrywide Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being conducted to fulfill his vision of a developed India. This journey has covered lakhs of villages in a matter of days, which is a record in and of itself. The public are being made aware of the Central and State Governments’ schemes through this yatra.

The Chief Minister stated that efforts are being made to advance each and every person under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He urged those who were benefiting from the many programs run by the federal and state governments to tell others about them so that everyone who qualifies might take advantage of the entire range of advantages.