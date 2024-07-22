Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Claims PM's Budgets Are Prepared Based on Adani and Ambani's Advice

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi targeted the BJP-led NDA government on Monday, criticizing the upcoming Budget 2024-25, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. Gogoi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s budgets are crafted with input from business tycoons Adani and Ambani, claiming they offer no relief for the middle class or the poor.

“The budget will be prepared keeping in mind the profits of Adani and Ambani,” Gogoi told ANI. “There will be no tax relief for the middle class and the poor. Every budget under PM Modi is prepared as per Adani and Ambani’s advice.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi remarked that presenting the first budget of the BJP-led NDA government’s third term was a significant achievement. “It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first budget of its third term,” Modi said. He emphasized that the budget will set the direction for the next five years and form the foundation for the dream of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

On the same day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha. The Economic Survey provides an overview of the economy’s performance and projections for the current fiscal year.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on Monday and is expected to run until August 12, with 16 sittings over 22 days. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju noted that the session will focus primarily on financial matters related to the Union Budget for 2024-25.

Finance Minister Sitharaman is set to make history with her seventh budget presentation, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented five annual budgets and one interim budget from 1959 to 1964.