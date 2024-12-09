Delhi Pollution: Over 2.6 Lakh Vehicles Penalized for Violating Pollution Norms, ₹260 Crore Fines Collected

Delhi authorities have penalized over 2.6 lakh vehicles lacking valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC)

Delhi’s air quality remains a major concern It has been declared ‘hazardous’ and pollution related diseases are on a rise

To take serious action against it, Delhi authorities have penalized over 2.6 lakh vehicles lacking valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) between October 16 and December 6.

The enforcement, conducted under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), resulted in the collection of more than â‚¹260 crore in fines within 50 days.

According to official data, the Environment Department issued 2,60,258 challans during this period. Vehicle owners without a valid PUCC were fined ₹ 10,000 each.

GRAP Stages and Fines

The enforcement followed the four stages of GRAP:

Stage 1 (Oct 16 -22): 12,756 challans issued.

Stage 2 (Oct 22 – Nov 14): 1,11,235 challans issued.

Stage 3 (Nov 15 -17): 13,938 challans issued.

Stage 4 (Nov 18 – Dec 5): 1,14,089 challans issued.

After restrictions were relaxed from Stage 4 to Stage 2 on December 5, authorities issued an additional 8,240 challans in two days.

Alarming Air Pollution Levels

The crackdown was prompted by deteriorating air quality in November, with Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 450 on November 17, categorized as “severe plus.”

This led to the implementation of Stage 4 restrictions, the strictest under GRAP, which banned non-essential trucks and light commercial vehicles from entering Delhi, except for those using clean fuels like CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electricity.

On November 18, when Stage 4 curbs were fully enforced, the city’s AQI climbed to 494â€”the second-worst air quality recorded in six years.

Other Measures

Apart from PUCC violations, authorities impounded 11,427 overaged vehicles during the enforcement drive. The majority of these, 5,346 vehicles, were seized during Stage 2 restrictions. Additionally, 730 challans were issued for carrying uncovered construction and demolition waste across all GRAP stages.

The GRAP, first implemented in 2017, is a set of measures aimed at combating air pollution based on the severity of the situation in Delhi and its neighboring areas.

Delhi recently experienced a few days of “moderate” air quality due to favorable winds, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, however Pollution remains a big concerns

