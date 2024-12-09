A woman in Chongqing, China, won 10,000 yuan after spending 8 hours without her phone in a mental endurance contest. The event, which tested participants' ability to remain calm and avoid anxiety, went viral.

A unique competition held in southwestern China recently attracted attention for its unusual challenge: spend eight hours without using your mobile phone and remain anxiety-free. The competition took place in Chongqing, where contestants faced a test of mental endurance rather than physical strength.

On November 29, the competition drew ten contestants from a pool of 100 applicants. Participants were invited to spend eight hours lying on a specially designated bed in a shopping center. The rules were strict: no phones, tablets, or laptops were allowed. Contestants had to leave their mobile phones behind before the event began, and only basic mobile phones with calling capabilities were provided for emergencies.

Throughout the competition, contestants were monitored for their sleep and anxiety levels using wrist straps. They were also prohibited from falling into a deep sleep or showing signs of anxiety. The aim of the challenge was to test participants’ mental fortitude and their ability to stay calm in the absence of technology. To stay relaxed, many of the contestants read books or simply rested, and meals and drinks were provided while they remained in bed. However, breaks were limited to just five minutes for bathroom use.

Among the ten contestants, one woman stood out: Dong, a sales manager from a finance firm. Dong won the contest with a remarkable score of 88.99 out of 100. Her victory was due to her ability to stay calm, avoid deep sleep, and stay on the bed for the longest duration. Dong’s prize was 10,000 yuan, approximately ₹1,16,000.

Dong’s success in the challenge made her a viral sensation on Chinese social media. She earned the nickname “pyjama sister” because of her choice of attire for the event, which reflected her minimalist approach to phone usage. Dong’s lifestyle of spending quality time with her child and limiting her mobile phone use further endeared her to the public.

Despite the attention the event garnered, the identity of the sponsoring company and the reasons behind the challenge remain unclear. Nevertheless, this no-phone competition has sparked widespread discussion in mainland China, igniting conversations about technology, mental health, and the effects of phone addiction.

This quirky contest highlights the growing interest in mental endurance challenges and the increasing awareness of how technology impacts our daily lives. The viral success of Dong and her “pyjama sister” persona reflects a shift towards more mindful living in an increasingly digital world.

