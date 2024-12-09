Volaris Flight Diverted After Passenger Tries To Hijack Plane—What Led To The Chaos?

A Volaris Airlines flight was diverted to Guadalajara after a passenger, Kel Mario N, attempted to hijack the plane and force it to the United States. (READ MORE BELOW)

On Sunday morning, a terrifying scene unfolded on a Volaris Airlines flight traveling in Mexico when a 31-year-old man, identified as Kel Mario N, attempted to hijack the plane. The incident occurred shortly after the flight reached its cruising altitude. According to witnesses, the situation escalated when Mario began acting erratically and loudly insisted that landing in Tijuana would be dangerous.

Mario’s behavior became more alarming as he allegedly lunged at a flight attendant, pressing an object against her neck and trying to force his way into the cockpit. He reportedly grabbed the door handle to the cockpit, threatening to jump to his death and claiming that the flight attendant would go with him if she didn’t comply.

Thanks to the swift response of the flight crew and their adherence to established safety protocols, the suspect was quickly restrained. The pilot issued an emergency alert code and diverted the flight to the International Airport of Guadalajara, where the plane made an emergency landing.

Once on the ground, local authorities arrested Mario. While the motive for his attempted hijacking remains unclear, reports suggest that Mario told airline staff that a close family member had been kidnapped. He allegedly claimed that he had received a threat warning him he would be killed if he went to Tijuana.

Adding to the mystery, Mario was traveling with his wife and two children, which has led to speculation about whether this act was the result of a personal crisis or something more sinister.

Volaris Airlines confirmed that all passengers and crew members were safe, and the flight continued to its original destination. The airline released a statement, expressing regret over the situation while emphasizing the safety of passengers and crew as their top priority.

In a statement from Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena, he commended the professionalism and rapid response of the crew in handling the critical situation, which could have turned deadly if not for their quick actions. “Today we faced an exceptional situation on Volaris flight 3041, which was covering the El Bajío – Tijuana route,” Beltranena said. “But thanks to the professionalism and rapid response of our crew, the established security protocols were activated, and the flight was diverted to the Guadalajara airport.”

This terrifying ordeal highlights the vigilance required during air travel, particularly in situations where passengers behave unpredictably. While the full details of Mario’s motives remain uncertain, the quick actions of the flight crew likely prevented a far worse outcome.

