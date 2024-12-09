Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Spring Onion’s Freshness And South Korea’s Protests

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol’s comments on spring onion prices sparked massive protests and a political crisis. His misjudgment led to martial law, which was swiftly reversed after widespread demonstrations. This unexpected “Spring Onion Revolt” highlights the cultural and political power of food in South Korea.

Filed under

South Korea political crisis Spring onion prices South Korea Spring Onion Revolt Yoon Suk-Yeol spring onion price South Korea protests

