Disagreements Emerges In NDA Over UGC’s New Rules On University Appointment; JD(U) Opposes, TDP And LJP Remains Neutral

The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) proposed draft regulations for 2025 have sparked significant controversy within the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Key allies, including the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), have raised objections over the draft’s proposed changes, particularly those granting Governors, or Chancellors, greater authority in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) for state universities.

JD(U) Opposes

The JD(U), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been the most vocal critic. The party argued that the draft regulations, which aim to empower Chancellors with more control over VC appointments, could undermine the role of elected state governments in the administration of higher education.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad expressed concerns, stating that limiting the role of state governments in this important decision would significantly diminish their influence over education in their own states.

“We have not fully read the draft UGC regulations, but based on the details coming out, it seems some amendments may be needed,” Prasad said, adding that the party would bring the issue to the attention of the Centre after a thorough review of the draft.

While JD(U) has been outspoken, other NDA allies like the TDP have taken a more cautious approach, preferring to keep their concerns within internal discussions rather than making them public.

TDP remains cautious

TDP national spokesperson Deepak Reddy explained that due to the absence of key leadership attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, no formal position had been taken, but any reservations would be addressed through proper channels.

Even as some BJP allies are still weighing in on the matter, opposition parties in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been quick to react. Both state Assemblies passed resolutions urging the central government to withdraw the draft UGC regulations.

Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sharply criticized the proposal, calling it an attempt to “abolish” state rights over higher education, describing it as part of the central government’s push towards centralization.

DMK says, ‘Dictatorial’

Similarly, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin and his party, the DMK, have termed the draft as “dictatorial,” and have threatened legal action and protests if the regulations are not reversed.

The new draft regulations, titled UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025, propose a shift in power, with Governors – often viewed as figures appointed by the central government – being given greater say in university appointments, including the appointment of VCs. Traditionally, state governments have had a central role in appointing university leaders.

The controversy surrounding the draft stems from concerns over federalism and the balance of power between state and central authorities. Many critics argue that the proposed changes would limit the autonomy of state governments, as well as potentially politicize the appointment process for VCs, by placing it under the control of Governors, who may be seen as aligned with central government interests.

Opposition parties have vocally argued that these rules undermine the constitutional principle of federalism. Kerala and Tamil Nadu, both governed by opposition parties, have united in their stance against the regulations, calling them an affront to state sovereignty in higher education.

The controversy comes as part of a broader debate about the growing centralization of education policy in India. With multiple states voicing their disapproval, the draft UGC regulations are set to be a point of contention in the coming months. The issue is now likely to be discussed in Parliament, with parties on both sides preparing for a larger national debate on the matter.

