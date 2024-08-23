Saturday, August 24, 2024

Dunkin’ Hops In “Very Demure” TikTok Trend With Pumpkin Spice Comeback For Fall!

Dunkin’ is tapping into TikTok’s latest trend with a playful announcement of its iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte’s return. As the pumpkin spice season approaches, the coffee chain has confirmed that the beloved beverage will make its comeback on August 28. Dunkin’ teased the return through a social media post, showcasing a notification from their app that read, “See how we’re bringing back pumpkin? very mindful, very patient, very demure.” The post cleverly hinted at the release date using playful gibberish, which fans quickly decoded.

Highlights:

  • Return Date: August 28
  • Social Media Buzz: Dunkin’ used a TikTok-inspired approach for its announcement, with a humorous Instagram post and a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) reading, “Warn your boyfriends now – pumpkin is back next week.”
  • Fan Reactions: Enthusiastic responses flooded in, with users expressing excitement and appreciating the creative marketing strategy.
  • Marketing Impact: The Instagram post and X tweet have garnered significant attention, with the latter attracting nearly 39,000 views and responses from notable accounts like Chrome and Morphe.
