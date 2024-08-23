Dunkin’ Hops In “Very Demure” TikTok Trend With Pumpkin Spice Comeback For Fall!

Dunkin’ is tapping into TikTok’s latest trend with a playful announcement of its iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte’s return. As the pumpkin spice season approaches, the coffee chain has confirmed that the beloved beverage will make its comeback on August 28. Dunkin’ teased the return through a social media post, showcasing a notification from their app that read, “See how we’re bringing back pumpkin? very mindful, very patient, very demure.” The post cleverly hinted at the release date using playful gibberish, which fans quickly decoded.

Highlights: