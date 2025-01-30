Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Economic Survey 2025: Date, Live Streaming And How To Watch It?

Economic Survey 2025 will be live-streamed on Sansad TV and PIB India's YouTube channels. NewsX will also live stream the event on its YouTube channel. Additionally, one can tune into the television channels of Sansad TV, Doordarshan and  to watch the Economic Survey 2025 presentation live

Economic Survey 2025: Date, Live Streaming And How To Watch It?

in-depth analysis of India’s economy


Economic Survey 2025 will be live-streamed on Sansad TV and PIB India’s YouTube channels. NewsX will also live stream the event on its YouTube channel. Additionally, one can tune into the television channels of Sansad TV, Doordarshan and  to watch the Economic Survey 2025 presentation live.

You can also download this year’s Economic Survey on the official India Budget website after the release.

Economic Survey 2025 Date

The Economic Survey of India will be tabled at the Parliament on Friday, Jan. 31, a day before the Budget.

What Is Economic Survey?

AAn economic survey is a comprehensive report that offers an in-depth analysis of India’s economy, focusing on various key sectors. It is generally divided into two sections: Part A reviews the overall economic performance, presenting data on fiscal trends and macroeconomic indicators, while Part B delves into socio-economic issues such as education, poverty, and climate change, and also offers projections for GDP growth, inflation, and trade.

ALSO READ: What To Expect From CEA Nageswaran’s Third Economic Survey

 

