‘Emergency’ Filmmakers Agree to Cuts Following Sikh Community Backlash

The Bombay High Court was informed that the makers of Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency and the CBFC have agreed on necessary cuts to the project.

The Bombay High Court was informed on Monday that the makers of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming directorial project, Emergency, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) have come to an agreement regarding necessary cuts to the film. This decision follows significant controversy surrounding the film’s portrayal of historical events and the Sikh community.

Delayed Release Due to Controversy

Initially slated for release on September 6, Emergency has faced delays following accusations from various Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal. These groups alleged that the film misrepresents Sikh history and distorts facts concerning the community.

During the court proceedings, Advocate Sharan Jagtiani, representing the financier of the film, reported that the CBFC had recommended several cuts and modifications, which were discussed with the film’s co-producer. Previous reports indicated that the censor board had requested a total of 13 cuts from the film.

Minor Changes Proposed

Advocate Jagtiani stated, “The co-producer has informed us that some cuts have been decided upon.” He emphasized that these adjustments were primarily minor and would not significantly alter the film’s narrative. Counsel for the CBFC, Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, supported this by asserting that the proposed changes involved “words here and there,” which would hardly affect the film’s overall runtime of over two hours.

Given that the formalities for the film’s certification are still in progress, the bench adjourned the hearing until Thursday, allowing time for the producers and the CBFC to finalize their decisions regarding the edits.

Kangana Ranaut Responds to CBFC Suggestions

In a statement on Friday, Kangana Ranaut, who plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, expressed her discontent with some of the CBFC’s suggestions. She stated, “We’ve received requests for cuts, but while feedback is always welcome, some of the suggestions seem quite unreasonable… On the brighter side, most historians and members of the review committee who’ve seen it have praised it as the most faithful depiction of a leader.”

This assertion underscores Ranaut’s commitment to preserving the integrity of her portrayal of Indira Gandhi while navigating the complexities of censorship and public reception.

Previous Certification Issues

The CBFC had initially issued a U/A certificate for the film; however, complications arose when certain groups from the Sikh community approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court, leading to the government’s clarification that a formal certificate had not yet been issued. This has added another layer of scrutiny to the film, further complicating its release.

MUST READ: Shimla Drug Racket Busted: 1 Arrested, 465 gm Drugs Seized