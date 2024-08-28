A CNN investigation reveals that fake social media accounts using stolen photos from European influencers are promoting former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, on X.

Trier, Germany — A recent CNN investigation has uncovered a deceptive online campaign involving fake social media accounts using stolen photos of European influencers to promote former President Donald Trump and his 2024 running mate, Senator JD Vance. The probe, conducted in collaboration with the Centre for Information Resilience (CIR), reveals that these fraudulent accounts are amplifying pro-Trump rhetoric and pushing Republican talking points ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

One of the key figures in this scandal is Luna, a self-proclaimed 32-year-old “MAGA Trump supporter” from Wisconsin. Since joining X (formerly Twitter) in March, Luna has amassed nearly 30,000 followers and used her platform to champion Trump’s re-election bid while spreading conspiracy theories about his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Despite her apparent influence, Luna is not a real person.

The photos attributed to Luna are, in fact, of Debbie Nederlof, a 32-year-old German fashion influencer who lives in Trier. Nederlof, a trained optician and single mother juggling two jobs, expressed her shock and frustration upon discovering that her images were being used to push pro-Trump propaganda. “To be honest, ‘what the f**k?’ was my reaction,” Nederlof told CNN. “I have nothing to do with the United States or Trump. What the hell do I – from a small place in Germany – care about US politics?”

Nederlof is one of 17 real European women whose photos have been misappropriated by unknown actors to support Trump and Vance on X. The investigation identified 56 such fake profiles, which appear to be part of a coordinated effort to influence American voters. While the Trump campaign is not implicated in this scheme, the use of these deceptive tactics raises concerns about the integrity of online political discourse.

The CIR, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to exposing human rights abuses, assisted CNN in uncovering this elaborate operation through digital sleuthing and reverse image searches. This case highlights the growing issue of misinformation and digital manipulation in political campaigns.