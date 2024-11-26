Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

From Kankaria Lake To Dwarka Temple: Gujarat’s Iconic Attractions See Record-Breaking Tourist Footfall In 2024

Gujarat's tourism sector sees record-breaking footfall with 61.70 lakh visitors during Diwali 2024, with top attractions like Kankaria Lake and Dwarka Temple drawing crowds.

From Kankaria Lake To Dwarka Temple: Gujarat’s Iconic Attractions See Record-Breaking Tourist Footfall In 2024

Gujarat is fast becoming one of the most sought-after destinations for both domestic and international tourists, thanks to its vibrant cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has seen remarkable strides in infrastructure development, boosting its tourism industry and ensuring an unparalleled experience for visitors.

The 2024 Diwali season saw Gujarat at its peak, with over 61.70 lakh tourists visiting 16 major attractions and pilgrimage sites. The impressive footfall during the 20-day holiday period, from October 26 to November 15, 2024, speaks volumes about the state’s growing appeal. Notable sites like Ahmedabad’s Kankaria Lake, which attracted more than 5.50 lakh visitors, and the revered Dwarka Temple, with over 13 lakh devotees, were the highlights of the festive period.

ALSO READ: Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Gujarat’s tourism portfolio includes iconic attractions like the Statue of Unity, Atal Bridge, Riverfront Flower Park, Pavagadh Temple, Ambaji Temple, Girnar Ropeway, and Somnath Temple, all of which saw record crowds. These sites offer not only a rich historical experience but also modern-day attractions like adventure sports, cultural programs, and immersive VR zones. The recently launched Rann Utsav in Kutch is also drawing a steady stream of visitors, offering exciting activities like paramotoring and ATV rides, further enhancing Gujarat’s tourist appeal.

Additionally, the state’s successful hosting of several G-20 meetings has helped bring Gujarat’s diverse cultural and historical attractions to the world stage. World leaders and delegates visiting Gujarat were particularly impressed by the historical landmarks such as Dholavira, Modhera Sun Temple, and the Dandi Kutir. Their visit underscored the importance of preserving these unique sites for future generations.

With its blend of ancient heritage and modern attractions, Gujarat is not only strengthening its position as a leading travel destination but also setting an example for sustainable tourism.

MUST READ: Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Filed under

Diwali 2024 tourist footfall Dwarka Temple Gujarat tourism Kankaria Lake
Advertisement

Also Read

Sambhal Riots: First CCTV Footage Surfaces Following Violent Protest | WATCH

Sambhal Riots: First CCTV Footage Surfaces Following Violent Protest | WATCH

Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh Urges Trudeau to Confront Trump’s 25% Tariff Threat, ‘Can’t Bury Your Head In Sand’

Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh Urges Trudeau to Confront Trump’s 25% Tariff Threat, ‘Can’t Bury Your Head...

Why Biden Administration Spent $400,000 On 30 Interviews With Transgender People In India?

Why Biden Administration Spent $400,000 On 30 Interviews With Transgender People In India?

Luxury brand LVMH Gets Caught Up In An EVs-vs-Booze Battle

Luxury brand LVMH Gets Caught Up In An EVs-vs-Booze Battle

No Evidence Of EVM Tampering: Supreme Court Dismisses Paper Ballot Plea

No Evidence Of EVM Tampering: Supreme Court Dismisses Paper Ballot Plea

Entertainment

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He Play Here

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He

‘He Wasn’t The Director’, Says A 3 Idiots Actor About Aamir Khan 15 Years After The Movie Release

‘He Wasn’t The Director’, Says A 3 Idiots Actor About Aamir Khan 15 Years After

Did Jung Woo Sung Have A Secret Child With Moon Gabi While Dating A Non-Celebrity Girl?

Did Jung Woo Sung Have A Secret Child With Moon Gabi While Dating A Non-Celebrity

‘I’m Kind Of Stuck At The Moment,’ Reveals Elton John As He Is Unable To Make New Music Due To This MEDICAL Reason

‘I’m Kind Of Stuck At The Moment,’ Reveals Elton John As He Is Unable To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox