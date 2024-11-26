From Kankaria Lake To Dwarka Temple: Gujarat’s Iconic Attractions See Record-Breaking Tourist Footfall In 2024

Gujarat is fast becoming one of the most sought-after destinations for both domestic and international tourists, thanks to its vibrant cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has seen remarkable strides in infrastructure development, boosting its tourism industry and ensuring an unparalleled experience for visitors.

The 2024 Diwali season saw Gujarat at its peak, with over 61.70 lakh tourists visiting 16 major attractions and pilgrimage sites. The impressive footfall during the 20-day holiday period, from October 26 to November 15, 2024, speaks volumes about the state’s growing appeal. Notable sites like Ahmedabad’s Kankaria Lake, which attracted more than 5.50 lakh visitors, and the revered Dwarka Temple, with over 13 lakh devotees, were the highlights of the festive period.

ALSO READ: Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Gujarat’s tourism portfolio includes iconic attractions like the Statue of Unity, Atal Bridge, Riverfront Flower Park, Pavagadh Temple, Ambaji Temple, Girnar Ropeway, and Somnath Temple, all of which saw record crowds. These sites offer not only a rich historical experience but also modern-day attractions like adventure sports, cultural programs, and immersive VR zones. The recently launched Rann Utsav in Kutch is also drawing a steady stream of visitors, offering exciting activities like paramotoring and ATV rides, further enhancing Gujarat’s tourist appeal.

Additionally, the state’s successful hosting of several G-20 meetings has helped bring Gujarat’s diverse cultural and historical attractions to the world stage. World leaders and delegates visiting Gujarat were particularly impressed by the historical landmarks such as Dholavira, Modhera Sun Temple, and the Dandi Kutir. Their visit underscored the importance of preserving these unique sites for future generations.

With its blend of ancient heritage and modern attractions, Gujarat is not only strengthening its position as a leading travel destination but also setting an example for sustainable tourism.

MUST READ: Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water