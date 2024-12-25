Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Goa: Tourist Boat Capsizes Off Calangute Beach, 1 Killed

The boat was carrying over 20 passengers, where one has been reported dead

Goa: Tourist Boat Capsizes Off Calangute Beach, 1 Killed

One person reportedly dead and nearly 20 others injured in a tragic boat accident off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday.

The boat, overloaded with passengers, capsized about 60 meters from the shore due to an engine malfunction.

The boat was carrying over 20 passengers, including a family of 13 from Khed, Maharashtra. Six members of the family were trapped under the boat and were in critical condition.A 54-year-old man was found floating in the sea and was declared dead at the hospital.

The incident took place around midday, and the passengers, aged between 6 and 65, were rescued by Drishti Marine Lifesavers, the lifeguard agency at the beach. Four people, including two children and two women, were hospitalized for further treatment.

Two passengers were found without life jackets, complicating the rescue efforts. The incident occurred amidst a heavy influx of tourists in Goa on Christmas Day.

Further details awaited.

ALSO READ: VIDEO| Nainital: 3 Killed, Several Injured As Roadways Bus Falls into 100-Meter Deep Ditch

Filed under

boat accident goa Calangute Beach goa

Advertisement

Also Read

India And Australia Ready For Boxing Day Test At Historic MCG

India And Australia Ready For Boxing Day Test At Historic MCG

BPR: Tap Water Reached 79.6% Indian Homes In 2024, 5x In 5 Years

BPR: Tap Water Reached 79.6% Indian Homes In 2024, 5x In 5 Years

Disney Christmas Day Parade 2024: Where To Watch, Start Time, Channel And Live Stream Details

Disney Christmas Day Parade 2024: Where To Watch, Start Time, Channel And Live Stream Details

Meta To Launch Ray-Ban Smart Glasses In 2025: Rival To Apple’s Visio Pro?

Meta To Launch Ray-Ban Smart Glasses In 2025: Rival To Apple’s Visio Pro?

Who Is Sara Nathan? New York Post Editor Allegedly Planted Stories Against Blake Lively As Part Of Justin Baldoni’s Smear Campaign

Who Is Sara Nathan? New York Post Editor Allegedly Planted Stories Against Blake Lively As...

Entertainment

Who Is Sara Nathan? New York Post Editor Allegedly Planted Stories Against Blake Lively As Part Of Justin Baldoni’s Smear Campaign

Who Is Sara Nathan? New York Post Editor Allegedly Planted Stories Against Blake Lively As

‘Baby John’ Remake Of ‘Theri’: Hindi-Dubbed Version Of ‘Theri’ Now Available For Free On YouTube

‘Baby John’ Remake Of ‘Theri’: Hindi-Dubbed Version Of ‘Theri’ Now Available For Free On YouTube

Barroz 3D X Review: Mohanlal’s 3D Fantasy Marks A New Milestone In Malayalam Cinema

Barroz 3D X Review: Mohanlal’s 3D Fantasy Marks A New Milestone In Malayalam Cinema

Allu Arjun’s Father Announces Rs 2 Crore To Family Of Woman Killed In Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Allu Arjun’s Father Announces Rs 2 Crore To Family Of Woman Killed In Sandhya Theatre

Trisha Krishnan Mourns Loss Of Beloved Dog Zorro: Actress Announces Break from Work

Trisha Krishnan Mourns Loss Of Beloved Dog Zorro: Actress Announces Break from Work

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox