Goa: Tourist Boat Capsizes Off Calangute Beach, 1 Killed

The boat was carrying over 20 passengers, where one has been reported dead

One person reportedly dead and nearly 20 others injured in a tragic boat accident off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday.

The boat, overloaded with passengers, capsized about 60 meters from the shore due to an engine malfunction.

The boat was carrying over 20 passengers, including a family of 13 from Khed, Maharashtra. Six members of the family were trapped under the boat and were in critical condition.A 54-year-old man was found floating in the sea and was declared dead at the hospital.

The incident took place around midday, and the passengers, aged between 6 and 65, were rescued by Drishti Marine Lifesavers, the lifeguard agency at the beach. Four people, including two children and two women, were hospitalized for further treatment.

Two passengers were found without life jackets, complicating the rescue efforts. The incident occurred amidst a heavy influx of tourists in Goa on Christmas Day.

Further details awaited.

