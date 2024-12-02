Harry Reveals William ‘Livid’ on His and Meghan’s Wedding Day; Says ‘He Hated the Idea of Beard’

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle was a day that captured the world’s attention. With the grandeur of the ceremony and the presence of notable figures, it was a day of joy and celebration for the couple. Among the guests was Prince William, who stood proudly by his brother’s side, appearing to share in Harry’s happiness. However, behind the scenes, tension simmered between the two brothers, as Harry later revealed in his memoir Spare.

The “Beard-Gate” Incident

One of the key points of contention between Harry and William was Harry’s decision to wear a beard on his wedding day. The Duke of Sussex’s choice was significant, as it defied military traditions. As Harry recounted, the British Army had strict dress codes that required soldiers to be clean-shaven when in uniform. When Harry sought to keep his beard for his wedding, it was not a minor request. The decision, which challenged established norms, was deemed controversial, especially since Harry was marrying in his Army uniform, the Blues and Royals frock coat.

The matter became even more complicated when Harry was granted special permission by Queen Elizabeth II herself to keep his beard. This approval, Harry noted, was met with frustration by William. Harry explained, “He became livid,” referring to William’s reaction upon learning of the Queen’s decision. “You put her in an uncomfortable position, Harold! She had no choice but to say yes,” William reportedly said.

The Strain on Their Relationship

The disagreement over the beard persisted for more than a week, during which tensions between the brothers escalated. According to Harry, William continued to voice his discontent, even asking Harry to reconsider his decision to keep the beard. Harry’s account in Spare recounted a conversation in which he finally confronted William’s fixation on the issue: “For the love of God, Willy, why does this matter so much to you?” Harry asked. William’s response revealed the source of his frustration: “Because I wasn’t allowed to keep my beard.”

Harry pointed out that William had previously been in a similar situation after an assignment with the Special Forces, during which he had grown a full beard. However, someone had asked him to shave it off, and the experience had left him bitter. Harry noted, “He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he’d been denied.”

A New Era for Beards in the British Army

It is worth noting that the British Army’s regulations on facial hair have since changed. As of March 2024, soldiers are now allowed to wear beards, provided they are neatly kept. This update in policy marked a significant shift from the previous standard that prohibited beards. It appears William, too, has embraced this change. In August of 2024, he was spotted with a full beard, a style that delighted many of his fans and demonstrated that the rules were indeed evolving.

Harry’s recollections offer an intriguing glimpse into the personal struggles and dynamics within the royal family. His account of the “beard-gate” incident underscores that even within the pomp and circumstance of royal life, personal rivalries and moments of resentment can arise. The episode adds a layer of complexity to the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, hinting at deeper emotions and unspoken challenges that extend beyond public appearances.