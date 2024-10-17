Has Iran Killed Over 250 Afghan Migrants? | WATCH

The Iran Human Rights Organization (Halvash) has reported that Iranian border guards opened fire on Afghan refugees trying to cross into the country, resulting in the deaths of 260 people.

The Iran Human Rights Organization (Halvash) has reported that Iranian border guards opened fire on Afghan refugees trying to cross into the country, resulting in the deaths of 260 people.

Halvash’s report is based on testimonies from two Afghan survivors who witnessed their fellow countrymen being killed. The organization also released a video showing the victims’ bodies, stating that the killings took place last Sunday night near the Kalgan Saravan border area.

According to reports, people who survived the incident, the group of migrants initially numbered around 300. Of this group, only 60 survived, while the others were either killed or seriously injured.

The actions of the Iranian border guards have sparked widespread outrage, both within Iran and internationally. This report comes amid an increasing number of reports of harassment, torture, and abuse of Afghan refugees by Iranian forces, which have continued to surface in the media.

روایت‌های دو مهاجر افغان از تیراندازی نیروهای نظامی ایران بر آنان در مرز سازمان حقوق بشری ایران "حال‌وش" گزارش داده که نیروهای مرزی این کشور بر مهاجران افغان که قصد ورود به ایران را داشتند، تیراندازی کرده و ۲۶۰ نفر را کشته‌اند. تا اکنون امارت اسلامی در این مورد اظهار نظری نکرده… pic.twitter.com/71cSa8D6Yb — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) October 16, 2024

Taliban launches probe

Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy Taliban spokesperson in Kabul, stated on Wednesday (October 16) that “various government agencies” and Afghan diplomatic missions have launched “thorough investigations” to verify the reports.

While the exact number of fatalities in the shooting remains unclear, some media outlets have estimated the death toll to be over 250. The Iran Human Rights Organization (Halvash), citing two Afghan witnesses, reported that the incident occurred on the night of Saturday, October 12, in the border area of Kalgan Saravan. However, the Taliban have emphasized that the information has yet to be confirmed.

“As the incident is reported to have taken place outside Afghanistan’s borders, the available details remain unverified,” Fitrat noted in an English-language statement posted on the social media platform X. He added that a “final decision” would be made after a “full clarification of the facts.”

Iran denies reports

Meanwhile, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special presidential envoy and ambassador to Kabul, strongly denied the reports. “As of now, reliable sources confirm that the reports about the deaths of dozens of illegal citizens at the Saravan border are false,” he said.

However, he stressed that Iranian border forces are duty-bound to prevent the entry of illegal nationals. “It is the legitimate right of any country to respond ‘legally’ to the illegal entry of unauthorized individuals, and border guards are obligated to stop such entries,” he emphasized.

Both Iran and Pakistan host millions of undocumented Afghan refugees. Following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul three years ago, both countries have deported thousands of Afghan nationals back to Afghanistan.

Afghan refugees in Iran face dire conditions, suffering not only physical violence but also systemic violations of their basic human rights. The Iranian government’s actions, including forced deportations and brutal treatment, have prompted grave concerns from international human rights organizations.

The refugees’ plight is worsened by the lack of legal protection and the constant threat of violence, leaving many vulnerable to abuse, torture, and even death. This ongoing crisis underscores the urgent need for global attention and action to protect the rights of Afghan refugees.

Read More: How Israel’s Pager Trick Fooled Hezbollah in Lebanon: New Details Revealed