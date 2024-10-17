Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football Club

Tiger Shroff has officially signed on as a marquee player for the local Mumbai-based club, Mumbai FC, which was established earlier this year in June.

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football Club

Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff has never shied away from expressing his love for the beautiful game. In fact, in many interviews, he has mentioned multiple times how he wanted to become a footballer while growing up, but chose acting and martial arts as he moved ahead in his life.

His dreams have become reality as he has now signed as a marquee player for the local Mumbai-based club Mumbay FC. Mumbay FC was launched earlier this year in June. The club announced it through an instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mumbayfootballclub (@mumbayfc)

The inauguration of the event saw many local Mumbai footballers as well as many celebrities such as Adil Khan, Amey Ranawade, Rohit Mirza, Jayesh Rane, Ashutosh Mehta, Indian Football legend Bhaichung Bhutia and the Bollywood star Tiger Shroff.

The Flying Jatt Tiger Shroff was also seen visiting their training camps regularly. He is also spotted playing football regularly in Mumbai with different Bollywood celebrities, Indian footballers as well as now with the players of the Mumbay FC.

The Club President Ali Ahmed emphasized the support of the celebrities he got he believes ” the influence of the celebrities will help create buzz and impact in the city, and help fans to be more connected with the football club”.

The club aims to promote football at the national level and is all set to participate in its first-ever tournament this season. The club has also roped in German football influencer Younes Zarou for promotional purposes. Now the club has also signed Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as a Marquee player for the club. Tiger Shroff in many of his interviews has also mentioned how he idolises Cristiano Ronaldo in fitness and work ethic. The Bollywood star is also rumoured to play the role of Bhaichung Bhutia in his biopic.

The Bollywood star will look to replicate his idol and bag some goals and play good minutes as he has signed as the marquee player for his home-based club.

Filed under

Football Mumbay FC Tiger Shroff
