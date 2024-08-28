IBM to Cut Over 1,000 Jobs in China Amid Geopolitical Tensions

IBM is laying off more than 1,000 employees in China and shutting down its research operations as U.S.-China geopolitical tensions affect global business strategies.

IBM is set to cut over 1,000 jobs in China, according to multiple state media reports. This decision comes as geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington intensify, leading many global companies to reevaluate their positions in China, the world’s second-largest economy.

Closure of Research Facilities

Yicai, a Chinese state-owned financial media outlet, reported that IBM will be closing its research operations in China entirely. This includes the China Development Lab, which has been operational since 1999, and the China Systems Lab. The company has yet to comment on the specific number of job losses or whether it will retain any research staff in China.

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions

Relations between the U.S. and China have deteriorated, particularly over issues related to artificial intelligence (AI) and green technology. National security concerns have prompted several firms to lay off or relocate staff. Jiemian, another state media outlet, reported that the job cuts, affecting staff in Beijing, Shanghai, and Dalian, were announced by Jack Hergenrother, an enterprise systems development executive. Hergenrother stated that IBM’s infrastructure business in China was “in decline,” and research activities would be transferred to other labs, potentially including facilities in India.

Historical Context and Market Challenges

IBM has a long history in China, dating back to 1934 when it first supplied machines to a major hospital in Beijing. The company re-entered the Chinese market in 1984 after the country’s economic opening. However, recent years have seen a decline in enthusiasm as the tech war between the U.S. and China has made business operations increasingly difficult.

David Hoffman, senior advisor at the Conference Board Asia, noted that “market access for Western firms is constricting” due to national security concerns. Enterprise IT, a sector dominated by state-owned and state-connected firms, has been particularly impacted.

Falling Revenue and Strategic Shifts

IBM’s latest annual report revealed a 19.6% drop in revenue from China last year. The company has acknowledged that Chinese companies are increasingly focusing on hybrid cloud and AI technologies, prompting IBM to adjust its strategy to cater to these emerging opportunities.

Comparison with Microsoft’s Approach

IBM’s job cuts come three months after Microsoft confirmed it had offered to relocate some of its employees in China, as reported by state media. Microsoft has faced similar challenges and has worked hard to build goodwill in China, a market it entered in 1992. However, geopolitical factors are complicating the business environment for American firms in AI and cloud computing research.

Anne Stevenson-Yang, co-founder and managing principal at J Capital Research, observed that political and intellectual property risks are reversing the trend of moving research into China, which had previously been incentivized by the Chinese government.