Jammu And Kashmir: 3 LeT Terrorist Associates Arrested In Connection With Srinagar Grenade Attack

In a significant development on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested three alleged terror associates connected to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for their involvement in the grenade attack in Srinagar. The attack, which took place on Sunday, targeted security forces and resulted in the injury of 12 civilians. Authorities confirmed that the individuals arrested—Usama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh, and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh—are residents of the Ikhrajpora area in Srinagar. The police have linked the attack to Pakistan-based terror handlers, who allegedly orchestrated the violence with the aim of destabilizing the region.

The Grenade Attack: Aimed at Security Forces, Civilians Injured

The grenade attack occurred near a busy flea market in Srinagar, where terrorists hurled grenades from a flyover, aiming at the security forces stationed in the area. However, the grenades exploded near a paramilitary vehicle, injuring 12 civilians who were caught in the blast. This attack is seen as part of a larger pattern of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, which has witnessed a series of terror strikes and encounters, particularly following the swearing-in of the region’s first elected government after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

In the wake of the attack, authorities have emphasized the continuing threat posed by militant groups operating in the region. The police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the arrested trio, further highlighting the gravity of the crime.

Police Resolve the Case, and Authorities React

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, confirmed the arrests and noted that the police had successfully solved the case with the apprehension of the three suspects. Birdi added that the attack had been carried out at the direction of Pakistan-based terror handlers, who have long aimed to disrupt the peace and stability of the region.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha responded strongly to the attack, urging security forces to take decisive action against terrorist outfits operating in the region. He emphasized that the forces had “full freedom” to act firmly and eliminate terror networks. “You have full freedom to crush terror outfits and leave no stone unturned to complete this mission,” Sinha remarked.

On the political front, Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, condemned the grenade attack, calling it a deliberate attempt to disturb the region’s peace. Abdullah also pointed out that such incidents had increased following the formation of the new government after the recent assembly elections. He stressed the need for strict and immediate action to address the ongoing militancy in the valley. “This proves that militancy is still there in the valley,” Abdullah noted. “The Central government has the entire law and order and security apparatus in its hand. We call for strict action.”

Increasing Violence and Rising Tensions

The grenade attack marks yet another chapter in the ongoing conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces are engaged in constant efforts to tackle militancy and ensure peace. With the region’s political landscape evolving after the revocation of Article 370, there has been a noticeable uptick in violence in recent months. Analysts have warned that the return of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, while seen as a step toward restoring normalcy, has also triggered a resurgence of militant activity in the region.

The involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba in the latest attack only underscores the persistent threat from Pakistan-backed terror groups. As the investigation continues, authorities are likely to take additional measures to neutralize militant cells and enhance security across the Kashmir Valley.

