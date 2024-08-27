Tuesday, August 27, 2024

M K Stalin Urges Centre To Release Eight Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday informed the Centre that the Sri Lankan Navy has detained eight more fishermen from the state, raising concerns about the "alarming frequency" of these arrests.

This incident follows a similar event from August 23, when the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 11 Indian fishermen for allegedly breaching the maritime boundary.

In this recent case, eight fishermen who had departed from Rameswaram were taken into custody, and their boat was confiscated, Stalin conveyed in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“Currently, 116 fishermen and 184 boats are held by Sri Lanka. The recurring nature of these incidents is causing significant distress to the fishermen’s families and worsening the livelihood issues faced by Indian fishermen. Their survival depends on these waters, and these arrests not only impact their well-being but also jeopardize the welfare of their families at home,” Stalin stated.

He called on Jaishankar to accelerate diplomatic efforts to ensure the swift release of all Indian fishermen and boats being held by Sri Lanka.

Tags:

mk stalin sri lanka Tamil Nadu
