Maharashtra Man Arrested for Alleged Rape of 12-Year-Old Girl in Palghar District

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Maharashtra’s Palghar district for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl, according to police reports. The accused, identified as Rama Ganpat Bhoir, resides in Tarapur and is accused of committing the crime on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities stated that Bhoir entered the girl’s home while she was alone and assaulted her. The situation escalated when the girl raised an alarm, prompting Bhoir to flee the scene. Following the incident, the girl’s parents were informed and subsequently filed a complaint with the police.

In response to the allegations, law enforcement has initiated legal proceedings against Bhoir, charging him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 64, which pertains to rape, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.