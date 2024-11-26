NCRTC Introduces RRTS Connect App For Easier Travel Between Delhi And Meerut

In a significant move to make commuting easier and more efficient, NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) has launched new features on its RRTS Connect app. This latest update introduces real-time train tracking and live parking status, ensuring a smoother experience for passengers traveling on the Namo Bharat trains between Delhi and Meerut.

The app’s live train tracking feature allows passengers to track the exact location and status of their Namo Bharat trains. Commuters can now receive up-to-the-minute updates on train arrivals, along with detailed information about the next station, including distance and estimated arrival times. This provides travelers with better planning and reduces the stress of waiting at stations.

Additionally, the live parking status feature is a game-changer for those driving to the RRTS stations. The app provides real-time updates on parking space availability across RRTS stations, helping commuters decide where to park their vehicles before arriving. With over 8,000 parking spaces being made available at these stations, it’s clear that NCRTC is committed to accommodating the growing number of passengers.

These updates add to the existing features of the RRTS Connect app, which already includes ticket booking, station navigation, and last-mile connectivity options. The app also offers crucial services such as feeder bus schedules, taxi and bike bookings via Rapido, and direct communication with the station control room for assistance. Additionally, the app’s lost and found feature is a handy tool for recovering misplaced items, enhancing convenience for passengers.

With these advanced features, NCRTC’s RRTS Connect app is helping commuters enjoy a more connected, organized, and hassle-free travel experience between Delhi and Meerut.

