Post-Mortem Report Reveals Gruesome Details In Kolkata Rape And Murder Case

The post-mortem report of the junior doctor tragically raped and murdered at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has unveiled harrowing details of the crime. The examination, conducted on August 9 from 6:10 pm to 7:10 pm, concludes that the victim’s death resulted from manual strangulation and smothering, with the manner of death classified as homicidal.

According to the report, the victim sustained 16 external injuries, including abrasions on the cheeks, lips, nose, neck, arms, and knees, as well as trauma to the genital area. In addition, nine internal injuries were noted in the muscles of the neck, scalp, and other regions. The document specifies that all injuries were ante-mortem, indicating they occurred before death and showed evidence of vital reactions.

The report also confirms medical evidence of forceful penetration, pointing to the likelihood of sexual assault. The findings were documented by Apurba Biswas, Professor of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at R G Kar Medical College; Rina Das, Associate Professor in the same department; and Molly Banerjee, Assistant Professor of Forensic Medicine at NRS Medical College and Hospital.

This case, initially handled by the Kolkata Police, has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following criticism of the local police’s handling of the investigation. The CBI is now spearheading the probe into this tragic and brutal crime.

