SANTA TRACKER: When Will Santa Arrive In India? Track His Real-Time Christmas Eve Journey With NORAD

NORAD’s Santa Tracker allows children and families to follow Santa’s journey live, with updates starting on Christmas Eve. Santa is expected to reach India between 8:00 PM and midnight local time on December 24. Track Santa’s global route with NORAD’s website, app, and Google’s live tracker.

Want to track Santa’s journey around the world this Christmas Eve? With NORAD’s Santa Tracker, children and adults alike can watch in real-time as Santa’s sleigh flies across the globe, delivering presents and spreading holiday cheer. This year, the NORAD Santa Tracker website launched on December 1, and it’s already causing excitement for families looking to follow the magical journey of Santa Claus.

The portal, which features a North Pole village and a countdown to Christmas Eve, will track Santa’s movements from 2:30 PM IST (4 AM ET) on December 24, all the way to 12:30 PM IST (2 AM ET) on December 25. It’s not just a fun activity for kids—NORAD has also set up a special phone number, 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723), for children to call and ask about Santa’s progress. Additionally, the NORAD Santa Tracker app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

But that’s not all—Google also offers a Santa tracker, set to go live on Christmas Eve, allowing you to follow Santa’s movements through their platform as well.

When Will Santa Reach India?

For those in India eagerly waiting for Santa’s arrival, NORAD estimates that Santa typically visits Indian cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru between 8:00 PM and midnight local time on Christmas Eve. Depending on his route, this could vary slightly, but you can always check the real-time tracker to get an exact update on when Santa will be making his way to your city.

NORAD’s Santa Tracker shows the route starting from the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean, and as Santa travels westward, he will visit cities across Southeast Asia before heading into India. The festive excitement builds as Santa continues his worldwide trek!

When Will Santa Reach the United States?

As expected, Santa will first arrive in the United States around 9:00 PM local time on December 24, moving from the East Coast toward the West Coast. With NORAD’s tracker, you’ll know exactly when Santa will arrive in cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Santa’s journey through the US is followed by many, as he visits households across the nation to deliver holiday cheer.

According to NORAD’s Santa Tracker, weather conditions can affect Santa’s travel route, so his exact arrival time may shift a bit, but it’s always a thrilling moment when Santa arrives!

How to Track Santa?

It’s easy to follow Santa on his Christmas Eve adventure. Just visit the NORAD Santa Tracker website and see his location, or download the NORAD Santa Tracker app. The app and website also allow children to call and get live updates on Santa’s progress.

If you prefer, you can even check Google’s Santa tracker, which will also be available on Christmas Eve. You’ll know exactly when Santa is heading toward your town, so you can hurry to bed and await his visit!