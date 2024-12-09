Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
SpiceJet Delhi-Shillong Flight Diverted To Patna Due To Technical Issue

A SpiceJet flight traveling from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna on Monday after pilots detected a crack in the cockpit windshield mid-flight

SpiceJet Delhi-Shillong Flight Diverted To Patna Due To Technical Issue

A SpiceJet flight traveling from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna on Monday after pilots detected a crack in the cockpit windshield mid-flight. The aircraft, carrying 80 passengers and crew members, made a precautionary landing at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, ensuring the safety of everyone on board.

Officials confirmed that the incident occurred while the flight was en route to its destination. “The pilots noticed a crack in the cockpit windshield during the flight over Patna. As a precautionary measure, they opted to land at the nearest airport and immediately informed air traffic control (ATC), which granted priority landing clearance,” said a senior officer from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), speaking anonymously.

Temporary Grounding and Passenger Assistance

The aircraft has been temporarily grounded at Patna airport, and a thorough inspection is underway. Passengers were safely disembarked, and the airline made alternative travel arrangements for them to continue their journey. The aircraft will remain grounded until the windshield is replaced and it receives clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to resume operations.

The flight originally took off from Delhi at 7:03 am and was scheduled to land in Shillong at 10:02 am. Despite the disruption, the safety-first approach taken by the pilots avoided any harm or complications.

Lack of Immediate Airline Response

Attempts to obtain an official statement from SpiceJet were unsuccessful, as the airline’s station managers in Patna and Shillong, Syed Hassan and Saurav Guha, did not respond to calls or messages. Updates on the situation are expected once a formal response is received.

While the incident caused some inconvenience to passengers, it underscores the importance of precautionary measures in aviation safety. The prompt actions of the crew and coordination with ATC helped avoid any potential risks, ensuring a safe outcome.

This is a developing story, and further updates will follow as more details become available.

Delhi-Shillong Flight Patna spicejet

