SpiceJet Placed Under DGCA Enhanced Surveillance Amid Operational Struggles: What Passengers Need to Know

SpiceJet, the budget airline already grappling with severe financial and operational challenges, has once again been placed under enhanced surveillance by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This heightened scrutiny comes amidst growing concerns about the airline’s reliability and safety.

SpiceJet’s Ongoing Struggles

SpiceJet has been facing mounting issues, both financially and operationally. Recently, the airline encountered problems at Dubai airport, and just weeks ago, Mumbai airport issued a social media advisory about SpiceJet’s operations, which was later retracted. This isn’t the first time SpiceJet has found itself under DGCA’s watchful eye; the airline faced similar scrutiny in 2022 when post-COVID restrictions were in place.

Current Operational Status

As of the summer schedule, SpiceJet had approval for 1,657 weekly domestic departures. However, in July, the airline operated only 703 weekly departures, a mere 42.45% of its approved schedule. Data from Cirium, an aviation analytics company, shows that on Friday, 30th August, SpiceJet has 117 scheduled flights, with 104 domestic and 13 international. Despite having 55 aircraft on its Air Operating Permit, less than 24 have been operational in recent days.

Passenger Precautions

While the DGCA’s surveillance does not immediately impact operations, it could lead to additional aircraft being grounded if any discrepancies are found. Passengers booked on SpiceJet flights should verify their flight status through the airline’s website, metro airport status pages, or flight tracking platforms like FlightAware and Flightradar24 to avoid last-minute hassles.

With SpiceJet’s on-time performance (OTP) dropping below 40% recently and recording the lowest OTP among all carriers in July (29.3%), passengers must stay informed to minimize disruptions.

The Bigger Picture: Financial Woes and Uncertainty

SpiceJet’s financial instability is a major concern. The airline has been struggling to meet its financial obligations, including unpaid dues to employees. The looming possibility of a collapse is real unless immediate funds are infused. The airline’s shrinking market share, coupled with operational challenges, poses a significant risk to its future.

What’s Next for SpiceJet?

The news of enhanced surveillance is a red flag for the airline and its passengers. SpiceJet must urgently address its financial and operational issues to regain public confidence. If not, it risks following the unfortunate paths of other failed airlines like Kingfisher and Jet Airways.

Final Thoughts for Passengers

Given the current scenario, passengers should proceed with caution when booking flights with SpiceJet. Staying informed and regularly checking flight status updates can help mitigate any potential travel disruptions.