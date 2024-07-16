This is How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Breaks 64-Yr Old Tradition. Check out!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently updated their children’s names on their royal website, ending a 64-year naming tradition. The couple launched their new website, sussex.com, where sharp-eyed users noticed that their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, now have the surname Sussex instead of Mountbatten-Windsor. This change occurred after the coronation. The Privy Council, the official advisor to the late Queen Elizabeth II, established the surname Mountbatten-Windsor in 1960 for the male-line descendants of Her Majesty and Prince Philip.

An insider told The Times, “The new site is a simple hub for the Sussexes’ work and reflects the family’s unified surname after the King’s coronation. It’s a proud moment for the family.” The decision to use their children’s royal titles on the new website has been surprising to some, leading to accusations of the couple boasting about their royal status.

Five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet were not given the titles of Prince or Princess at birth because they were not entitled to them then. However, when Charles III became king in September 2022, Archie and Lilibet’s status changed, and they became Prince and Princess. This was officially announced in March when Lilibet was christened.

The homepage of the website greets visitors with “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex” and features a special coat of arms designed for Meghan. The site also includes detailed bios for both Harry and Meghan. Harry’s biography reads, “Prince Harry lives in California with his wife Meghan, and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” while Meghan’s bio states, “Meghan lives in California with her husband and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”