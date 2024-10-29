Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Watch Video: CNN Throws Guest Ryan Girdusky Off Air After Telling Journalist Mehdi Hasan, ‘I Hope Your Beeper Doesn’t Go Off’

CNN recently decided to discontinue appearances from writer Ryan Girdusky following a comment he made against Mehdi Hassan during an intense and contentious panel discussion.

Watch Video: CNN Throws Guest Ryan Girdusky Off Air After Telling Journalist Mehdi Hasan, ‘I Hope Your Beeper Doesn’t Go Off’

CNN recently decided to discontinue appearances from writer Ryan Girdusky following a comment he made during an intense and contentious panel discussion. His remark appeared to imply that he wished harm upon journalist Mehdi Hasan through a bomb incident.

In a statement, CNN emphasized its commitment to rejecting racism and bigotry on its platform. The network explained that while it values hosting constructive debates, even between individuals with starkly opposing views, it will not tolerate disrespect toward guests or breaches of civility. As a result, Girdusky will no longer be invited to participate on CNN.

“I hope your beeper doesn’t go off”

The incident took place on Monday when Girdusky and panelist Mehdi Hasan were debating Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden and related accusations that Trump’s campaign is promoting ideas associated with Nazi ideology. Girdusky commented on how Hasan, a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights, is often labeled as antisemitic by his critics. Hasan, who serves as the editor-in-chief of Zeteo, acknowledged that he regularly faces this criticism due to his stance on Palestine.

During the exchange, Girdusky responded with, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” which was widely interpreted as a reference to a recent explosion involving pagers and walkie-talkies linked to Hezbollah, which resulted in numerous casualties. Lebanese officials have attributed the attack to Israel, which denies involvement.

Mehdi Hasan accuses Girdusky of inciting violence

Hasan immediately questioned if Girdusky’s comment implied a death wish. Following this, Hasan accused Girdusky of inciting violence against him on air, noting that CNN had permitted such a suggestion. Girdusky later claimed he misunderstood Hasan, alleging he thought Hasan expressed support for Hamas. Hasan retorted, asserting his support is solely for Palestinian rights.

Following a commercial break, host Abby Phillip expressed regret for the remarks, calling them entirely inappropriate and clarifying that Girdusky would not be rejoining the discussion. She emphasized CNN’s commitment to maintaining respectful discourse and distanced the network from the inflammatory comments made.

The incident has since drawn further condemnation, with Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who is Palestinian-American and Muslim, criticizing CNN’s platform for normalizing rhetoric she described as anti-Arab, anti-Muslim, and anti-Palestinian.

Read More: Australian PM Albanese Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Seeking Free Qantas Flight Upgrades

Filed under

CNN Mehdi Hasan Mehdi Hasan CNN video Ryan Girdusky
Advertisement

Also Read

What Is China’s Shenzhou-19 Space Mission?

What Is China’s Shenzhou-19 Space Mission?

Controversial Visa-Free Agreement With Ukraine Sparks Outrage In South Africa

Controversial Visa-Free Agreement With Ukraine Sparks Outrage In South Africa

Has Taliban Now Stopped Women To Hear Other Women While Praying? Here’s What New Report Says

Has Taliban Now Stopped Women To Hear Other Women While Praying? Here’s What New Report...

Amit Shah: Sardar Patel Was ‘Deprived of the Bharat Ratna for a Long Time’

Amit Shah: Sardar Patel Was ‘Deprived of the Bharat Ratna for a Long Time’

Ban On Chinese Transgender Icon Jin Xing’s Play Sparks Debate — What’s Behind It?

Ban On Chinese Transgender Icon Jin Xing’s Play Sparks Debate — What’s Behind It?

Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt UGLY

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox