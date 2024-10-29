Australian PM Albanese Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Seeking Free Qantas Flight Upgrades

According to Aston’s book, Albanese, during his tenure as transport minister, frequently coordinated directly with Joyce on his travel arrangements.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is under scrutiny following the release of a book alleging he repeatedly sought free upgrades for personal flights with Qantas Airways, Australia’s largest airline. The book, The Chairman’s Lounge: The Inside Story of How Qantas Sold Us Out, authored by former columnist Joe Aston, claims that Albanese leveraged a close relationship with former Qantas CEO Alan Joyce to request upgrades.

Albanese, who served as transport minister from 2007 to 2013, has countered these allegations, asserting that he has “acted in a transparent and appropriate way” throughout his political career.

Claims of Close Ties with Qantas

According to Aston’s book, Albanese, during his tenure as transport minister, frequently coordinated directly with Joyce on his travel arrangements. Aston argues this relationship exemplifies the “cozy” ties between the government and Qantas, which allegedly played a role in significant government decisions affecting the airline. This includes the Australian government’s decision last year to deny Qatar Airways’ bid to expand its services to Australia, a move that some argue bolstered Qantas’s market share.

Aston, a former Qantas employee and staffer for the opposition, reveals in the book that Qantas benefits significantly from government contracts, receiving more than 80% of federal government spending on domestic flights. Some insiders suggest that such lucrative government support could stem from the kind of preferential treatment Aston alleges Albanese received.

Albanese’s Defense

In response, Albanese has emphasized his compliance with rules governing gifts, saying he declared 22 free Qantas upgrades in the official register of gifts. “I’ve declared everything in accordance with all of the rules,” Albanese told reporters, noting that opposition lawmaker Paul Fletcher had declared 69 such upgrades.

Albanese also defended himself by pointing out that specific allegations in Aston’s book lack detail or substantive accusations. He further questioned Aston’s motivations, highlighting the author’s past affiliation with the opposition and Qantas itself, suggesting a potential bias in his work.

The Prime Minister sought to pivot the focus to opposition leader Peter Dutton, calling on him to account for a past instance in which he accepted a free flight from mining magnate Gina Rinehart. Albanese remarked, “What you need to do is make sure you stick to the rules. I’ve done that at all times.”

Ministerial Code of Conduct Breach?

The Australian newspaper reports that Albanese’s actions may have breached the then-government’s code of ministerial conduct, which explicitly prohibited ministers from soliciting or encouraging gifts for personal benefit. This revelation has prompted calls from opposition figures, including Dutton, to further investigate Albanese’s actions and whether they constitute an ethical breach.

Dutton labeled the alleged solicitations “a bit strange,” adding, “I’m not aware of anyone else having done it.” Dutton’s comments underscore the broader political implications of this issue, as they raise questions about the ethical standards within the Albanese administration.

These allegations have reignited debates over the relationship between Qantas and the Australian government. Aston suggests that this close relationship, evidenced by Albanese’s alleged preferential treatment, partly explains the government’s controversial decision to reject Qatar Airways’ expansion request. By limiting foreign competition, critics argue, the government has effectively reinforced Qantas’s dominant position in the domestic market.

ALSO READ: Iran Executes German-Iranian Dissident After Years of Imprisonment