Iran Executes German-Iranian Dissident After Years of Imprisonment

Iran executed 69-year-old Jamshid Sharmahd, a German-Iranian political scientist, on Monday. The execution has led to outrage in Germany and raised significant concerns over Iran’s treatment of dual nationals and political prisoners.

Background of Jamshid Sharmahd

Sharmahd, a German citizen of Iranian descent and a resident of the United States, was arrested by Iranian authorities in 2020 while traveling through the United Arab Emirates. His family reported that he was seized during a “complex operation,” although Iranian officials did not provide details regarding the circumstances of his capture.

In February 2023, he was sentenced to death for the crime of “corruption on Earth,” a charge that was later upheld by Iran’s supreme court. The Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news website confirmed on Monday that his death sentence had been carried out, labeling Sharmahd as involved in a 2008 mosque bombing in Shiraz that killed 14 people and injured 300 others. However, Sharmahd’s family has consistently maintained his innocence, asserting that the accusations against him were unfounded.

International Reactions and Consequences

Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, expressed her outrage at Sharmahd’s execution, stating, “This shows once again what kind of inhumane regime rules in Tehran: a regime that uses death against its youth, its own population and foreign nationals.” Baerbock emphasized that Berlin had repeatedly warned Iran that executing a German national would result in “serious consequences.” She extended her “heartfelt sympathy” to Sharmahd’s family, noting that the German embassy in Tehran had worked diligently on his behalf.

Mariam Claren, the daughter of another German-Iranian detainee in Iran, criticized the German government on social media, claiming that “this state murder could have been prevented if the German government had really wanted to.”

Human Rights Perspectives

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), condemned the execution as an “extrajudicial killing of a hostage,” asserting that it was an attempt to obscure the failures of the Iranian regime regarding hostage situations. He noted, “Jamshid Sharmahd was kidnapped in the United Arab Emirates and unlawfully transferred to Iran, where he was sentenced to death without a fair trial.” The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights echoed these sentiments, stating, “The unlawful abduction of Sharmahd, his subsequent torture in custody, the unfair show trial and today’s execution are exemplary of the countless crimes of the Iranian regime.”

Iran’s Record on Executions

Iran is known for its high rate of executions, second only to China. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have reported that at least 627 people have been executed in Iran in 2023 alone. Rights advocates accuse the Iranian government of using capital punishment as a means to instill fear within society. The execution of Sharmahd has reignited discussions on the treatment of prisoners and the use of death sentences in Iran, especially for political dissidents.

Continued Detention of Other Europeans

The situation remains dire for several other Europeans currently detained in Iran, including at least three French citizens. Hannah Neumann, a European Parliament member and chair of the assembly’s Iran delegation, has called for a reevaluation of the European Union’s policy toward Iran, emphasizing the need for a decisive stance against the regime’s actions. She remarked, “This terrible execution shows us clearly how we should judge this new government,” referring to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration, which was inaugurated in July.