Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
What Is The Schedule Of Davis Cup? Know All About Streaming, Matches And Timings

What Is The Schedule Of Davis Cup? Know All About Streaming, Matches And Timings

Rafael Nadal is all set to play his last tournament with the 2024 Davis Cup the reason why the topic was also trending big on the Internet. The 22-time Grand Slam winner had earlier revealed that he will be bidding adieu to his iconic career after playing in this legendary competition.

For the unversed, the Davis Cup is also known as the World Cup of Tennis. Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez and Marcel Granollers are expected to give Nadal a memorable farewell.

Also, we must tell you that Spain won its last multi-nation tennis tournament in 2019. Speaking of this year, the Spanish team will be led by David Ferrer who had reached the French Open finale in 2013.

Here’s how the schedule of Davis Cup 2024 looks like:

The Davis Cup Finals will start from November 19 and will go on till November 2024. The matches will take place at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga. For the uninitiated, matches in Davis Cup are usually played on indoor hard courts.

When Will Davis Cup 2024 Finale Happen?

The quarter-finals  are scheduled to begin from November 19. The final matches will take place for November 24.

 

What Is The Venue For Davis Cup 2024 Final matches?

All the matches of the 2024 Davis Cup Final will take place at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in Malaga.

What Are The Key Dates And Matches?

Netherlands vs Spain will take place on November 19 at 4 PM

Germany vs Canada will take place on November 20 at 11 AM

United States vs Australia will happen on November 21 at 9 AM

Italy vs Argentina will take place at November 21 at 4 PM

Semi-final 1 is schedule to take place on November 22 whereas, the Semi-final 2 can be enjoyed on November 23.

The finale will take place on November 24.

What All Teams Are Competing This Year?

Here’s how the list looks like:

Italy

Argentina

Netherlands

Spain

Germany

Canada

Australia

United States

Lifestyle

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

