Whistling Banned And Masks Made Mandatory: Bengaluru Takes Major Security Steps For New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Bengaluru has put in place strict security measures for New Year’s Eve, including banning whistling and making masks mandatory. Over 2,000 police personnel will be stationed at major hotspots like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Koramangala. Women’s safety remains a top priority, with special squads and safety islands set up across the city.

As Bengaluru prepares for its highly anticipated New Year’s Eve celebrations on Tuesday, the police have announced several stringent security measures to ensure a safe and peaceful night for all. Among the notable changes, whistling in public places has been banned, and masks will be mandatory in all public areas.

The city’s iconic MG Road, which annually attracts over 100,000 revelers near midnight, will be heavily guarded this year. Over 2,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain order and ensure the safety of citizens as they ring in the New Year. With MG Road expected to see large crowds, extra security measures are being implemented to avoid any chaos or disturbances.

In addition to MG Road, other popular areas like Brigade Road, Church Street, Indiranagar, HSR Layout, and Koramangala will be lit up with special lighting arrangements to enhance the festive atmosphere. Koramangala, in particular, will see an increase in security, with more than 1,000 additional police officers being stationed in the area.

A mini control room has been set up to monitor real-time CCTV footage, with 150 cameras installed in sensitive areas to keep a close eye on crowds and activities. To manage the heavy traffic expected in the city, all flyovers will remain closed, while Bengaluru’s metro and bus services operating from MG Road will run until 2 a.m., ensuring easy access for revelers.

In line with safety efforts, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) will also be imposing a Rs 500 fine on individuals who engage in any form of harassment, particularly towards women. Offenders will be immediately handed over to the police. To further ensure women’s safety, the Rani Chennamma Special Squad will be on duty throughout the night, and 12 safety islands have been established across key areas.

Bengaluru’s authorities are taking extra precautions after a disturbing incident during the 2017 New Year celebrations on MG Road, when several women were allegedly molested and harassed in the crowd. The situation escalated to what many described as a “stampede,” with women crying out for help as they were unable to escape the chaos. Despite the significant number of police officers present at the time, the authorities were unable to prevent the mayhem.

This year, authorities are making sure that such incidents do not repeat. With the deployment of extra security personnel, vigilance by the Rani Chennamma Special Squad, and the establishment of safety measures, Bengaluru is aiming for a smoother, safer celebration. Additionally, the Bengaluru traffic police will conduct special checks to combat driving under the influence, with around 330 offenders being caught last year for violating traffic laws.

Given the high volume of people expected, healthcare facilities will be available for emergencies during the celebrations. Watchtowers will be set up, ensuring a rapid response to any health-related emergencies. With all measures in place, the city hopes to ring in the New Year without any incidents, offering a safe and enjoyable night for everyone.

