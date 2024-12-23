Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Who Is Tanush Kotian? The Rising Star Set To Join Team India For Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Tanush Kotian, a 26-year-old all-rounder from Mumbai, has been selected to join Team India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after impressive performances in domestic cricket. Known for his all-around skills, Kotian’s solid Ranji Trophy record and IPL stint have earned him this prestigious call-up.

Tanush Kotian, the 26-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder, has recently garnered attention with his selection to join Team India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, following Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, sources confirm that Kotian will depart for Australia on Tuesday, ahead of the fourth Test in Melbourne, set to begin on Boxing Day.

But who is Tanush Kotian, and why has he earned this prestigious call-up to the national team?

Born and raised in Mumbai, Kotian has made a name for himself in domestic cricket, particularly for his impressive performances in the Ranji Trophy. He was named the ‘Player of the Tournament’ for the 2023-24 season, leading Mumbai to victory. Kotian’s contributions with both the bat and the ball have been exceptional, with the young all-rounder picking up 101 wickets in 33 first-class matches at an impressive average of 25.70. With the bat, he boasts a solid average of 41.21, showcasing his all-round abilities.

Kotian’s consistent domestic performances earned him a spot in the India A squad for two unofficial Tests against Australia A in November. While his wicket tally in that series was modest, picking up just one wicket, Kotian impressed with the bat, scoring a valuable 44 runs while batting at No. 8.

Before his international selection, Kotian had a stint in the IPL 2024 season with Rajasthan Royals (RR). Despite not bowling during the season, Kotian was trusted with a more prominent role in the batting lineup, even opening for the team, a move that showcased the faith the franchise had in his batting potential.

Reports suggest that Kotian will join the Indian squad as a standby option, ready to step in if both Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja face injuries. While his inclusion is a precautionary measure, Kotian’s solid domestic record and his ability with both bat and ball could make him an important asset for Team India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

