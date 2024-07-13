Who Is The Pandit Ji Of Anant-Radhika's Marriage?

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Veerendra Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant’s wedding is being celebrated with great pomp. Every detail related to this wedding is making headlines. But how can Pandit Chandra Shekhar Sharma, who conducted Anant and Radhika’s wedding, stay behind? All pre-wedding rituals for Anant and Radhika were conducted in the presence of Pandit Chandra Shekhar Sharma. According to media reports, he will also officiate the wedding. Pandit Chandra Shekhar Sharma was present at the pre-wedding celebrations held in Jamnagar, Gujarat. A viral video on social media showed the Ambani and Merchant team welcoming him as he departed from the airport. Let’s learn who Pandit Chandra Shekhar Sharma is and how much he charges.

Identity of Pandit Chandra Shekhar Sharma

Pandit Chandra Shekhar Sharma is not just an astrologer and priest. According to his Facebook bio, he is also a personal coach and lifestyle motivator. According to his official website pujahoma.com, he is a spiritual guide who shows his clients the path of spirituality. He focuses on bringing awareness and healing through love in his work. He also teaches others how they can enhance their spiritual abilities. Pandit Ji provides leadership for a happy, healthy, and prosperous life, in addition to his puja ceremonies.

Fees of Pandit Ji

Accurate information about Pandit Chandra Shekhar Sharma’s fees is not available, but it is believed that he charges a considerable amount. He provides special services tailored to prominent personalities like the Ambani family, so his fees are likely adjusted accordingly.

Pandit Ji’s Association with the Ambani Family Pandit Chandra Shekhar Sharma has been sharing glimpses of various rituals performed for the Ambani family on his Facebook account. When the Ambani family celebrated the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at their home, Antilia, he shared a photo on his official handle. A few years ago, he also posted a picture with the Mumbai Indians family, which included Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, and others. Pandit Chandra Shekhar Sharma plays a very significant role in the royal wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Ambani family chose him for his special astrological and spiritual guidance. His services not only fulfill the religious aspects of the wedding ceremony but also provide a spiritual experience.