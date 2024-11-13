Additionally, he will co-host the second CARICOM-India Summit in Georgetown, engaging with leaders from CARICOM nations to deepen India’s partnerships across the Caribbean.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a diplomatic tour covering Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana from November 16 to 21, primarily focused on strengthening bilateral ties and participating in the G20 Summit in Brazil.

PM Modi’s Tour To Nigeria And Guyana

The tour begins in Nigeria, where PM Modi will meet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the first official visit by an Indian leader to the country in nearly two decades.

This visit aims to expand the India-Nigeria strategic partnership, which has grown since 2007, particularly in sectors such as economy, energy, and defense. Currently, over 200 Indian companies have invested $27 billion in Nigeria, highlighting strong economic connections. Modi will also engage with the Indian diaspora in Nigeria.

Following this, PM Modi will attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. As a key member of the G20 troika alongside Brazil and South Africa, India has been actively involved in shaping discussions.

Modi’s participation will emphasize India’s perspective on pressing global challenges and seek to build on past summits, including India’s Voice of the Global South and G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. Modi is expected to hold multiple bilateral meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

The tour concludes in Guyana, where Modi’s visit, invited by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will be the first by an Indian prime minister since 1968.

PM Modi will hold discussions with President Ali, meet senior Guyanese officials, and address Parliament and the Indian community there. Additionally, he will co-host the second CARICOM-India Summit in Georgetown, engaging with leaders from CARICOM nations to deepen India’s partnerships across the Caribbean.

Why PM Modi’s Visit To Guyana Is Crucial?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Guyana is strategically important as it marks a significant deepening of India’s engagement with the Caribbean, focusing on economic, cultural, and security collaboration.

Guyana and India already share a robust partnership, especially in areas like renewable energy, agriculture, and defense. India has previously provided substantial support to Guyana, including a $7.2 million line of credit for solar home systems that expanded energy access across remote regions and a $2.5 million fund for a solar power plant at Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

These initiatives highlight India’s commitment to supporting Guyana’s sustainable development goals​.

In addition to strengthening bilateral ties, Modi’s visit will also include a summit with CARICOM leaders, a platform that could facilitate regional partnerships in technology, healthcare, and climate resilience.

This interaction with CARICOM is part of India’s broader strategy to expand its influence in the Caribbean and Latin America, aligning with India’s global diplomatic agenda.

