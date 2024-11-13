Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why PM Modi’s Visit To Guyana Is Crucial?

Additionally, he will co-host the second CARICOM-India Summit in Georgetown, engaging with leaders from CARICOM nations to deepen India’s partnerships across the Caribbean.

Why PM Modi’s Visit To Guyana Is Crucial?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a diplomatic tour covering Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana from November 16 to 21, primarily focused on strengthening bilateral ties and participating in the G20 Summit in Brazil.

PM Modi’s Tour To Nigeria And Guyana

The tour begins in Nigeria, where PM Modi will meet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the first official visit by an Indian leader to the country in nearly two decades.

This visit aims to expand the India-Nigeria strategic partnership, which has grown since 2007, particularly in sectors such as economy, energy, and defense. Currently, over 200 Indian companies have invested $27 billion in Nigeria, highlighting strong economic connections. Modi will also engage with the Indian diaspora in Nigeria.

Following this, PM Modi will attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. As a key member of the G20 troika alongside Brazil and South Africa, India has been actively involved in shaping discussions.

Modi’s participation will emphasize India’s perspective on pressing global challenges and seek to build on past summits, including India’s Voice of the Global South and G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. Modi is expected to hold multiple bilateral meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

The tour concludes in Guyana, where Modi’s visit, invited by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will be the first by an Indian prime minister since 1968.

PM Modi will hold discussions with President Ali, meet senior Guyanese officials, and address Parliament and the Indian community there. Additionally, he will co-host the second CARICOM-India Summit in Georgetown, engaging with leaders from CARICOM nations to deepen India’s partnerships across the Caribbean.

Why PM Modi’s Visit To Guyana Is Crucial?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Guyana is strategically important as it marks a significant deepening of India’s engagement with the Caribbean, focusing on economic, cultural, and security collaboration.

Guyana and India already share a robust partnership, especially in areas like renewable energy, agriculture, and defense. India has previously provided substantial support to Guyana, including a $7.2 million line of credit for solar home systems that expanded energy access across remote regions and a $2.5 million fund for a solar power plant at Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

These initiatives highlight India’s commitment to supporting Guyana’s sustainable development goals​.

In addition to strengthening bilateral ties, Modi’s visit will also include a summit with CARICOM leaders, a platform that could facilitate regional partnerships in technology, healthcare, and climate resilience.

This interaction with CARICOM is part of India’s broader strategy to expand its influence in the Caribbean and Latin America, aligning with India’s global diplomatic agenda.

MUST READ: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For AIIMS Darbhanga, Says Govt Working With Holistic Approach To Healthcare

Filed under

Guyana Narendra Modi nigeria PM Modi Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Bags Checked Amid Opposition’s Allegation Of EC Bias

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Bags Checked Amid Opposition’s Allegation Of EC Bias

Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

Barron Trump Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ For Dad’s Victory, Says Lara Trump

Barron Trump Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ For Dad’s Victory, Says Lara Trump

This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

Entertainment

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away at 39, Fans Reflect on His Legacy

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away at 39, Fans Reflect on His Legacy

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox