Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges as Cricket Sensation, Smashes Test Double Hundred Against England

22-year-old opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name in the record books, becoming the third-youngest Indian player to score a Test double hundred. This remarkable feat unfolded during India’s second Test against England at Visakhapatnam, where Jaiswal displayed exceptional prowess with the bat.

During the match, Jaiswal crafted a marathon innings, amassing 209 runs off 290 balls, adorned with 19 fours and seven sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 72.06. His innings came to an end when he was dismissed by pace veteran James Anderson, but not before leaving an indelible mark on the game. The next highest score for India in the match was contributed by Shubman Gill with 34 runs.

Aged 22 years and 37 days, Jaiswal now holds the title of the third-youngest Indian to achieve a double ton in Tests. The youngest player to achieve this milestone for India is Vinod Kambli, who achieved it at the age of 21 years and 35 days in 1994 against England in Mumbai. Sunil Gavaskar, a legendary figure in Indian cricket, previously held the record as the youngest Indian to score a double century before Kambli.

Notably, Jaiswal is now the fourth Indian left-hander, joining the ranks of Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir, and Vinod Kambli, to smash a Test double ton. Impressively, he accomplished this feat in just 10 innings, showcasing his rapid rise in international cricket.

In his six Tests and 10 innings so far, Jaiswal has amassed a total of 620 runs at an average of 68.88 and a strike rate of 63.85. His impressive record includes a century, a double century, and two fifties. With 502 runs in 16 T20I innings at an average of 33.46 and a strike rate of 161.93, including a century and four fifties, Jaiswal appears poised to become India’s newest all-format star once he receives his ODI cap.

Jaiswal’s exceptional talent is further highlighted by his previous double centuries in the Irani Cup, Duleep Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy. This recent achievement in Tests underscores his temperament and hunger for big runs.

As the second session of the first Test, day two unfolds, India is well on its way to reaching the 400-run mark in the first innings, largely thanks to Jaiswal’s phenomenal knock. Cricket enthusiasts and experts are eagerly anticipating the further rise of this young batting sensation on the international stage.