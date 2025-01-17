Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Donald Trump Inauguration: When Does It Start and Where To Watch?

Donald Trump, the 45th and soon-to-be 47th President of the United States, will be inaugurated on Monday in Washington, D.C. This historic event marks his return to the same Capitol steps where he first took the oath of office eight years ago, completing a remarkable political comeback.

With massive crowds of supporters and protesters expected, the inauguration promises to be a significant moment in American political history. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the schedule, attendees, celebrations, and more.

Key Details of Trump Inauguration: Date, Time, and Location

The U.S. Constitution mandates that the president’s inauguration takes place at midday ET on January 20, and Trump will adhere to this tradition. The swearing-in ceremony will occur at the west front of the U.S. Capitol at exactly 12:00 PM ET (5:00 PM GMT, 4:00 AM AEDT Tuesday).

The date coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a historical overlap that has only happened twice before—during the inaugurations of Bill Clinton in 1997 and Barack Obama in 2013.

What Happens During the Trump’s Inauguration Ceremony?

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath. Trump will place his hand on a Bible and recite the 35-word oath:
“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of the President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, Trump’s running mate, will be sworn in as vice president moments before the president takes his oath.

Where to Watch Trump’s Inauguration?

The event will be broadcast across major networks globally:

  • United States: CNN, CBS, CSPAN, PBS, and other networks will provide live coverage starting early in the morning.
  • United Kingdom: BBC One and iPlayer will broadcast from 3:30 PM GMT, with additional coverage on Sky News, ITV, and Channel 4.
  • Australia: Networks such as ABC, Seven, Nine, Ten, and SBS will air live streams between 2:30 AM and 3:30 AM AEDT.

Online streaming will also be available on CSPAN’s YouTube channel and the White House website.

Trump’s Inaugural Address: What to Expect

Trump’s inaugural speech will follow the swearing-in ceremony. In his first address in 2017, he painted a stark picture of the U.S., speaking of “American carnage” and emphasizing his “America First” agenda.

This time, he is expected to outline bold policy initiatives, including:

  • Strengthening border security.
  • Launching the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.
  • Pardoning January 6 insurrectionists.
  • Revoking electric vehicle mandates and removing federal regulations.
  • Banning transgender athletes from women’s sports and military roles.
  • Proposing a six-month timeline to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Who Will Attend?

The ceremony will feature a mix of prominent figures, including:

  • Former Presidents: Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush (Michelle Obama and Nancy Pelosi will not attend).
  • Tech Executives: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.
  • Foreign Leaders: Invitations have been extended to Xi Jinping, Viktor Orbán, Nayib Bukele, and Javier Milei.

The U.S. Capitol Police anticipate 250,000 ticketed guests, along with thousands of protesters. Security will be tight, with 25,000 law enforcement and military personnel, including 7,800 National Guard troops.

Performances and Celebrations during Trump’s inauguration

The musical lineup includes:

  • Swearing-In Ceremony: Carrie Underwood and Lee Greenwood will perform, while Christopher Macchio will sing the national anthem.
  • Inaugural Balls:
    • Liberty Ball: Featuring the Village People.
    • Commander in Chief Ball: Featuring Rascal Flatts.
    • Starlight Ball: Featuring Gavin DeGraw and a surprise guest.

Pre-inauguration events include a Maga rally at Capital One Arena and a fireworks display at Trump’s Virginia golf club.

The Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee has raised over $170 million, with major corporate donors like Microsoft, Google, Toyota, and Lockheed Martin contributing $1 million or more. This fundraising effort dwarfs previous inauguration totals, including Obama’s $53 million in 2009.

What Else to Know About Trump’s Swearing in Ceremony?

At 78 years and 220 days, Trump becomes the oldest person to assume the presidency, surpassing Biden’s record. He is also the second U.S. president to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland’s 19th-century precedent.

The festivities will conclude with a National Prayer Service on Tuesday, reflecting the ceremonial traditions of past inaugurations.

This inauguration, blending history, pageantry, and political significance, is set to mark a defining moment in Donald Trump’s legacy and America’s political landscape

