Ivanka Trump And Usha Vance’s Stunning Gowns At Trump Pre-Inauguration Bash Ignite Boycott Calls: ‘Goodbye Oscar De La Renta’

Ahead of Donald Trump’s historic swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States, Ivanka Trump made a bold fashion statement at the pre-inauguration candlelight dinner. The dinner, hosted by her father at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., saw Ivanka wearing a custom off-the-shoulder gown from the renowned fashion house, Oscar de la Renta. The dress, designed specifically for the occasion, featured an empire waist adorned with pearl and crystal flowers, paired with a silver stole, making Ivanka the center of attention.

Usha Vance, wife of Vice President-elect JD Vance, also chose a couture Oscar de la Renta dress for the pre-inauguration festivities. She wore a black velvet gown with a sweetheart neckline, featuring asymmetric floral motifs. While the gown was elegant, it quickly became the subject of online criticism, particularly from liberals who took issue with the connection between the fashion brand and the Trump family.

Oscar de la Renta Faces Backlash for Supporting Trump’s Family

Both Ivanka and Usha’s choice of Oscar de la Renta gowns has led to a surge of backlash, with many users on social media condemning the fashion house for its association with the Trump family. Critics have accused Oscar de la Renta of endorsing “fascism” and aligning with the controversial political figures by creating gowns for their wives. One social media user commented, “Fascism – but make it Fashion,” while another said, “The big brands once again support the evil in the name of higher profits.”

As the photographs of Ivanka and Usha wearing their luxurious gowns circulated on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), a wave of boycott calls ensued. Users expressed their disappointment in Oscar de la Renta for dressing the Trump family, with some pledging never to support the brand again. One user remarked, “Bye Oscar de la Renta,” while another posted, “Boycott Oscar de la Renta.”

Oscar de la Renta’s Legacy of Dressing First Ladies

Oscar de la Renta, the late Dominican fashion designer behind the iconic brand, had a long tradition of dressing First Ladies of the United States. His designs gained widespread popularity when he dressed Jackie Kennedy, and over the years, he created gowns for Nancy Reagan, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton. However, the brand’s latest association with Ivanka Trump and Usha Vance has sparked a public debate about the political implications of celebrity endorsements in the fashion world.

While some fashion enthusiasts and critics admired the beauty of the gowns worn by Ivanka and Usha, others expressed their disapproval of the brand’s association with the Trump family. The debate highlights the growing intersection between fashion and politics, with public figures facing scrutiny for their fashion choices in an increasingly politically charged climate.

In conclusion, Ivanka Trump and Usha Vance’s stunning outfits have not only turned heads at Trump’s pre-inauguration events but also sparked a larger conversation about the role of fashion in supporting political figures and movements. Whether Oscar de la Renta will face lasting repercussions for its involvement remains to be seen, but the controversy surrounding these gowns shows the power of fashion in the political arena.