Trump’s Big Signal To India: EAM Jaishankar Seated Front Row At Inauguration

On January 20, 2025, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar attended the historic inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

On January 20, 2025, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar attended the historic inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. Representing India as a special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar’s presence underscored the importance of India-US relations in a changing global landscape.

Representing India at the US Capitol

EAM Jaishankar was seated in the front row at the Capitol Rotunda during Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar expressed his honor and privilege in representing India at the significant event.

A great honour to represent India at the inauguration ceremony of @POTUS President Donald J Trump and @VP Vice President JD Vance in Washington DC today. 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tbmAUbvd1r — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 20, 2025

“Privileged to represent as External Affairs Minister and special envoy of PM at the swearing-in ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC,” he posted, sharing photos of himself with fellow foreign ministers and Vivek Ramaswamy at the Capitol.

Along with fellow Foreign Ministers at the US Capitol for the inauguration ceremony. pic.twitter.com/DlBmj13fJX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 20, 2025

Jaishankar also attended the traditional Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St. John’s Church earlier in the day, a significant event marking the spiritual commencement of the president’s term.

Carrying a Message From Prime Minister Modi

The Indian minister carried a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed to President Trump. According to reports from PTI, this letter highlighted India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the US and its hopes for continued collaboration under Trump’s leadership.

Prime Minister Modi also shared a congratulatory message on X, celebrating the renewed partnership between the two nations. “Congratulations, my dear friend President Donald Trump, on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again to benefit both our countries and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!” Modi wrote.

Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2025

Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Donald Trump took the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, using two Bibles: a family heirloom gifted to him by his mother and the historic Lincoln Bible, famously used by President Abraham Lincoln during his 1861 inauguration.

The ceremony also saw Vice President JD Vance sworn in earlier by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, with Vance placing his hand on a family Bible steeped in personal significance. Trump was surrounded by his family, including First Lady Melania Trump and their children, during the event.

Distinguished Guests at the Ceremony

The inauguration drew an impressive list of attendees, including former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, alongside members of Congress and other dignitaries. Notably absent was former First Lady Michelle Obama, marking her second high-profile absence following her decision not to attend former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral earlier in the month.

Former Vice Presidents Dan Quayle and Mike Pence were also present, joining a diverse gathering of leaders to witness the historic occasion.

India’s Tradition of Sending Special Envoys

Jaishankar’s attendance aligns with India’s tradition of sending special envoys to represent the nation at significant global events. In May 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the swearing-in ceremony of Nigeria’s president, while then-Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju represented India at the Maldivian president’s inauguration in November 2023.

EAM Jaishankar’s presence at Trump’s inauguration is seen as a testament to India’s commitment to deepening its strategic and diplomatic ties with the United States. As Trump begins his second term, both nations are expected to build upon their shared goals of economic growth, defense cooperation, and regional stability.