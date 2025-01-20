Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
POTUS Trump’s First Executive Order: Here’s the Full List of Announcements

Donald Trump has officially taken the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States, marking a stunning return to the White House. In his inaugural address, he outlined a series of executive orders that promise to reshape the nation’s future under his bold vision for "common sense" governance.

POTUS Trump’s First Executive Order: Here’s the Full List of Announcements

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, as Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office. Trump’s return to the White House follows his dramatic political comeback after a conviction on felony charges. Alongside him, his running mate JD Vance took the oath of office, sworn in by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump’s inaugural address was a powerful statement, where he emphasized his vision of a “revolution of common sense,” signaling a bold new direction for the nation. True to his campaign promises, the newly inaugurated president wasted no time in outlining key executive actions he would take in his first days in office.

Full List Of  Announcements In First Executive Order By Trump

  1. National Emergency at Southern Border
    Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, signaling his commitment to enforcing stricter immigration policies and addressing the ongoing border crisis.
  2. Designation of Human Trafficking Cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations
    In a decisive move against criminal organizations, Trump signed an order labelling human trafficking cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, vowing to combat the illicit trafficking of people across U.S. borders.
  3. Crackdown on Inflation
    The president signed amendments to the Inflation Reduction Act, aiming to address the soaring costs of goods and services and deliver relief to American families.
  4. Removal of Oil Drilling Restrictions
    In an effort to boost energy production, Trump signed an order removing restrictions on oil drilling, emphasizing U.S. energy independence.
  5. Revocation of the Green New Deal
    A signature move, Trump rescinded the Green New Deal, effectively halting efforts to introduce sweeping environmental policies under the previous administration.
  6. Revoking the Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate
    Trump followed through on his campaign pledge to revoke the EV mandate, putting an end to policies requiring automakers to transition to electric vehicles.
  7. Overhaul of Trade Tariffs
    The president announced a major overhaul of U.S. trade tariffs, signaling a tougher stance on foreign trade practices.
  8. Creation of the External Revenue Service (ERS)
    Trump signed an order creating the External Revenue Service, designed to manage foreign revenues and streamline U.S. financial interactions with other nations.
  9. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)
    A new department was unveiled with the mission to streamline and enhance the efficiency of U.S. government operations, as part of Trump’s vision for reducing wasteful spending.
  10. Immediate Stopping of Government Censorship
    The president signed an executive order ending what he termed government censorship, reversing policies that had been put in place under the previous administration.
  11. Rescinding Biden’s Rules on Inclusion & Diversity
    Trump moved quickly to rescind the inclusion and diversity policies implemented by the Biden administration, which had been a major point of contention during the previous years.
  12. Adoption of Two-Gender Policy
    In a controversial move, the United States formally adopted only two genders—male and female—underscoring Trump’s commitment to what he called “traditional values.”
  13. Reinstatement of Anti-Vaxxers in the Armed Forces
    Trump’s executive order directed the reinstatement of anti-vaccine personnel in the military, promising full back pay and a reversal of vaccination mandates.
  14. Renaming the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
    In an effort to reinforce national pride, the Gulf of Mexico was officially renamed the Gulf of America, as Trump expressed his desire to assert American sovereignty.
  15. Restoration of Mt. McKinley Name
    Finally, President Trump signed an order restoring the original name of Denali, which had been changed to Mt. McKinley in the 19th century, in a move to honor historical names and legacy.

These bold actions set the stage for President Trump’s next term, reflecting his commitment to reshaping the nation in line with his vision for a return to “common sense” governance.

