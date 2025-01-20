Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Viral Video: Did Elon Musk Do The ‘Nazi’ Salute At Trump’s Inauguration?

During the inauguration rally for Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on Monday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk delivered a speech that drew attention for more than just his words.

Viral Video: Did Elon Musk Do The ‘Nazi’ Salute At Trump’s Inauguration?

During the inauguration rally for Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on Monday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk delivered a speech that drew attention for more than just his words. While Musk was expressing his support for Trump, it was a hand gesture he made at the end of his speech that caught the eye of social media users. Many claimed that Musk’s salute resembled the infamous “Hitler-style Nazi salute,” sparking a wave of controversy and discussion online.

Elon Musk’s Gesture That Sparked Outrage

Musk was speaking at the Capitol One Arena, where a large crowd had gathered for a rally following Trump’s inauguration. As Musk concluded his brief address, he made a hand gesture that many viewers quickly compared to a Nazi salute. The social media reaction was immediate, with several people expressing concern over the similarity of the gesture to one associated with Nazi Germany.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

CNN reporters covering the rally were quick to address the gesture. One of the reporters commented during a broadcast: “It’s a salute. It was quick. I think our viewers are smart and they can take a look at that, but it certainly was, it’s not something that you typically see at American political rallies.”

Elon Musk’s Speech at the Rally

Despite the controversy surrounding his salute, Musk’s speech at the rally focused on celebrating Trump’s victory and setting the stage for his upcoming presidency. Musk spoke about the importance of Trump’s win, calling it “really important” for the future of the country. He also highlighted Trump’s promise to plant the U.S. flag on Mars—an ambitious goal that aligns with Musk’s own interests in space exploration.

“I’m going to work my a— off for you guys,” Musk said in his brief but passionate speech, signaling his commitment to support Trump during his presidency.

Other Speakers at the Rally

Musk was not the only high-profile speaker at the rally. Several Republican politicians, along with FBI Director-designate Kash Patel, also took the stage to show their support for the new administration. The crowd at Capitol One Arena was energized, with many cheering for the incoming president.

Meanwhile, Trump and his Vice President, JD Vance, were attending the Inauguration Day luncheon at Capitol Hill. After the event, the duo, along with their families, were expected to join the Inauguration Watch Party, where they were slated to deliver a speech to rally their supporters.

The Aftermath of the Salute Controversy

The incident with Musk’s salute quickly became a talking point on social media, with many questioning the nature of the gesture and whether it was intentional. While some defended Musk, saying the salute was a harmless expression of enthusiasm, others raised concerns about the symbolism of the gesture, especially given its association with Nazi ideology.

The controversy surrounding the salute has sparked a broader discussion about the behavior of public figures and the potential implications of their actions, even when those actions are brief or seemingly unintentional.

In the wake of the rally, Musk has not publicly addressed the criticism of his salute, and it remains unclear whether he will comment on the incident in the future.

Also Read: Do You Know President Donald Trump In His First Term Donated His Entire $1.6M Salary Back To The U.S. Government

Filed under

Donald Trump inauguration Elon Musk

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Unjustified Arrests’, Freed Palestinians Criticize Their Detentions

‘Unjustified Arrests’, Freed Palestinians Criticize Their Detentions

Why Migrants at the Mexico Border Broke Down in Tears After Trump Shut Down CBP One App

Why Migrants at the Mexico Border Broke Down in Tears After Trump Shut Down CBP...

Weight Loss Injections May Lower The Risk Of 42 Health Conditions, Including Dementia – Study

Weight Loss Injections May Lower The Risk Of 42 Health Conditions, Including Dementia – Study

What Is Sieg Heil? Did Elon Musk Offer MAGA Rally Nazi Salute At Trump Inauguration

What Is Sieg Heil? Did Elon Musk Offer MAGA Rally Nazi Salute At Trump Inauguration

Yemen’s Houthis Vow To Target Only Israeli-Linked Vessels Post-Gaza Truce

Yemen’s Houthis Vow To Target Only Israeli-Linked Vessels Post-Gaza Truce

Entertainment

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox