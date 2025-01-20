During the inauguration rally for Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on Monday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk delivered a speech that drew attention for more than just his words.

During the inauguration rally for Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on Monday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk delivered a speech that drew attention for more than just his words. While Musk was expressing his support for Trump, it was a hand gesture he made at the end of his speech that caught the eye of social media users. Many claimed that Musk’s salute resembled the infamous “Hitler-style Nazi salute,” sparking a wave of controversy and discussion online.

Elon Musk’s Gesture That Sparked Outrage

Musk was speaking at the Capitol One Arena, where a large crowd had gathered for a rally following Trump’s inauguration. As Musk concluded his brief address, he made a hand gesture that many viewers quickly compared to a Nazi salute. The social media reaction was immediate, with several people expressing concern over the similarity of the gesture to one associated with Nazi Germany.

CNN reporters covering the rally were quick to address the gesture. One of the reporters commented during a broadcast: “It’s a salute. It was quick. I think our viewers are smart and they can take a look at that, but it certainly was, it’s not something that you typically see at American political rallies.”

Elon Musk’s Speech at the Rally

Despite the controversy surrounding his salute, Musk’s speech at the rally focused on celebrating Trump’s victory and setting the stage for his upcoming presidency. Musk spoke about the importance of Trump’s win, calling it “really important” for the future of the country. He also highlighted Trump’s promise to plant the U.S. flag on Mars—an ambitious goal that aligns with Musk’s own interests in space exploration.

“I’m going to work my a— off for you guys,” Musk said in his brief but passionate speech, signaling his commitment to support Trump during his presidency.

Other Speakers at the Rally

Musk was not the only high-profile speaker at the rally. Several Republican politicians, along with FBI Director-designate Kash Patel, also took the stage to show their support for the new administration. The crowd at Capitol One Arena was energized, with many cheering for the incoming president.

Meanwhile, Trump and his Vice President, JD Vance, were attending the Inauguration Day luncheon at Capitol Hill. After the event, the duo, along with their families, were expected to join the Inauguration Watch Party, where they were slated to deliver a speech to rally their supporters.

The Aftermath of the Salute Controversy

The incident with Musk’s salute quickly became a talking point on social media, with many questioning the nature of the gesture and whether it was intentional. While some defended Musk, saying the salute was a harmless expression of enthusiasm, others raised concerns about the symbolism of the gesture, especially given its association with Nazi ideology.

The controversy surrounding the salute has sparked a broader discussion about the behavior of public figures and the potential implications of their actions, even when those actions are brief or seemingly unintentional.

In the wake of the rally, Musk has not publicly addressed the criticism of his salute, and it remains unclear whether he will comment on the incident in the future.