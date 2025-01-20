Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Who Are the Prominent Indians Attending Donald Trump’s Second Inauguration As 47th US President?

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, is representing the Indian government at the ceremony as the official envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Who Are the Prominent Indians Attending Donald Trump’s Second Inauguration As 47th US President?

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at a high-profile indoor ceremony in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025, at 12 noon local time (10:30 pm IST).

Breaking with tradition, the event will saw the attendance of several foreign dignitaries, business tycoons, CEOs of tech giants and influential global figures.

Among the notable attendees are several prominent Indians and Indian-origin leaders.

S. Jaishankar Representing India

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, is representing the Indian government at the ceremony as the official envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Carrying a personal letter from Modi to President Trump, Jaishankar’s participation underscores the significance of India-US relations.

This marks a continuation of diplomatic traditions, wherein special envoys attend the swearing-in of world leaders. Jaishankar’s presence reflects India’s commitment to fostering robust bilateral ties with the United States during Trump’s second term.

Indian Billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani are among the most prominent Indian attendees. The couple, who arrived in Washington on January 18, and met with US President-elect Donald Trump.

Indian Business Leaders

The event also will be attended by key figures from India’s real estate and business sectors who have been instrumental in executing Trump-branded projects in India:

  • Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers and Trump Organization’s licensed partner in India, will attend the inauguration. Mehta has been a crucial collaborator for Trump Towers in India and shared images of his past meetings with Donald Trump and his sons on social media.

 

  • Pankaj Bansal, Managing Director of M3M Developers, another partner in the Trump Towers Gurugram project, was also in the pre-inauguration festivities, signifying the strong business collaboration between Indian and American firms.

 

  • Ashish Jain, Managing Director of Pune-based Kundan Spaces, attended the inauguration, further representing India’s real estate sector on the global stage.

Sundar Pichai and the Indian-American Tech Presence

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, one of the most recognized Indian-origin figures in the tech world, will also be present at the inauguration.

Under Pichai’s leadership, Google has maintained a prominent position in global politics and business, contributing $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund. His attendance reflects the growing influence of Indian-origin leaders in shaping global technology and policy dialogues.

Usha Vance

Another Indian-origin highlight was Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance. Of Andhra Pradesh heritage, Usha represents the growing Indian-American presence in US political circles. With an illustrious academic background, including degrees from Cambridge and Yale, she is an influential figure in her own right and a symbol of the Indian diaspora’s achievements in America.

For the first time in US history, foreign leaders and dignitaries were invited to a presidential inauguration, transforming the event into a global spectacle.

Indian attendees joined world leaders like Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, signifying the event’s international importance.

However, renowned Indian sarod player Amit Bhattacharya declined his invitation.

