Who Is John Barrasso? Senate Republican Who Has Attended Every Inauguration Since 1961

From standing as an eight-year-old boy at John F. Kennedy's inauguration to witnessing every presidential swearing-in since, Senator John Barrasso has maintained an extraordinary connection to American history. As Donald Trump takes the oath of office, Barrasso continues his lifelong tradition of honoring the peaceful transfer of power.

From his office as Senate Republican Whip in the U.S. Capitol, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso reflects on a remarkable personal tradition. He vividly recalls attending his first presidential inauguration at the age of eight, witnessing John F. Kennedy’s iconic address in 1961.

“I can stand there and look out onto the east side of the Capitol, because back then they did the inaugurations on the east side,” Barrasso shared in an interview with CNN. “It wasn’t until Ronald Reagan became president that they moved it to the west side.”

Attending Every Presidential Inauguration

Barrasso’s journey to Kennedy’s inauguration began with his father, a World War II Battle of the Bulge veteran, marking the start of a lifelong tradition. Since then, he has attended every presidential inauguration held on January 20 in Washington, D.C.

“It was kind of a thing we did as a family,” Barrasso said, noting one exception. Due to extreme cold, Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985 was held indoors, a technicality Barrasso acknowledges in his attendance record.

The first inauguration Barrasso attended as a senator was Barack Obama’s in 2009. He has since carried forward this tradition with his own children.

“I started bringing them when they were like four and six,” he said, emphasizing the significance of witnessing history and the peaceful transfer of power.

John Barrasso At TTrump’s Inauguration

As Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, the ceremony is set to take place indoors due to dangerously cold temperatures in the nation’s capital, potentially marking the coldest Inauguration Day since 1985. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office in the Capitol Rotunda.

Trump’s inauguration address will reportedly call for a “revolution of common sense,” according to excerpts of prepared remarks. On his first day in office, Trump is expected to sign 10 executive actions focused on immigration, one of his key priorities. Additionally, sources indicate that Trump plans to issue pardons for several January 6 rioters.

Hours before the transition of power, outgoing President Joe Biden issued pardons for Gen. Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of Congress involved in the January 6 investigation.

The guest list for today’s event includes prominent political leaders, former presidents, and influential billionaires such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Country music star Carrie Underwood is set to perform “America the Beautiful.”

