Who’s Attending And Who’s Missing From Donald Trump’s Inauguration Today: Full List Of World Leaders

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in for his second term as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, marking a historic moment in Washington, D.C. The inauguration ceremony, traditionally a domestic event, will see an unprecedented international presence as Trump invites leaders from across the world.

Leaders Confirmed for Attendance

Several prominent leaders have confirmed their participation in the inauguration, signaling their support for Trump and his policies:

Javier Milei : Argentina’s President, Javier Milei, has confirmed his attendance. Trump has shown support for Milei, praising his potential to “make Argentina great again.” The Argentine leader visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in December 2024.

: Argentina’s President, Javier Milei, has confirmed his attendance. Trump has shown support for Milei, praising his potential to “make Argentina great again.” The Argentine leader visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in December 2024. Giorgia Meloni : Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has indicated she will attend, contingent on her schedule. Meloni is considered a close ally of Trump and his supporter, Elon Musk, having visited Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s election.

: Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has indicated she will attend, contingent on her schedule. Meloni is considered a close ally of Trump and his supporter, Elon Musk, having visited Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s election. Daniel Noboa : Ecuador’s President, Daniel Noboa, will attend the inauguration, calling Trump’s victory a win for Latin America. Noboa is taking a break from his re-election campaign to join the ceremony.

: Ecuador’s President, Daniel Noboa, will attend the inauguration, calling Trump’s victory a win for Latin America. Noboa is taking a break from his re-election campaign to join the ceremony. Nayib Bukele : While the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has not confirmed his attendance, he is a close ally of Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and invited him to his own inauguration in July 2024.

: While the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has not confirmed his attendance, he is a close ally of Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and invited him to his own inauguration in July 2024. Mateusz Morawieck : The former Polish Prime Minister and leader of the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists party in the EU will be present at the event.

: The former Polish Prime Minister and leader of the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists party in the EU will be present at the event. Santiago Abascal: The leader of Spain’s right-wing Vox Party will attend, alongside Andre Ventura of Portugal’s populist Chega party, and French far-right politician Eric Zemmour.

Leaders Not Attending Trump’s Inauguration

While many world leaders are attending, several prominent figures will not be present at Trump’s inauguration:

Narendra Modi : Despite being seen as an ally during Trump’s first term, Indian Prime Minister Modi will not attend the inauguration. India will be represented by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

: Despite being seen as an ally during Trump’s first term, Indian Prime Minister Modi will not attend the inauguration. India will be represented by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Xi Jinping : Chinese President Xi Jinping has been invited but will not attend the event. Instead, he is sending his deputy, Han Zheng.

: Chinese President Xi Jinping has been invited but will not attend the event. Instead, he is sending his deputy, Han Zheng. Viktor Orban : Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, a close ally of Trump, has announced that he will not attend due to a state address. Orban had expressed confidence in Trump’s ability to end the war in Ukraine.

: Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, a close ally of Trump, has announced that he will not attend due to a state address. Orban had expressed confidence in Trump’s ability to end the war in Ukraine. Jair Bolsonaro : The former President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has been invited but cannot attend due to the Brazilian Supreme Court’s refusal to reinstate his passport. His wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, will attend in his place.

: The former President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has been invited but cannot attend due to the Brazilian Supreme Court’s refusal to reinstate his passport. His wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, will attend in his place. Keir Starmer : The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, was not invited to the inauguration. Instead, the UK will send its ambassador to the US as the official representative. However, Nigel Farage of the Reform UK party has been invited and will be attending.

: The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, was not invited to the inauguration. Instead, the UK will send its ambassador to the US as the official representative. However, Nigel Farage of the Reform UK party has been invited and will be attending. Ursula von der Leyen : The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, along with many members of the European Union and NATO, was not invited to the ceremony.

: The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, along with many members of the European Union and NATO, was not invited to the ceremony. Olaf Scholz : German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has not received an invitation. Germany will send its ambassador to represent the country. Interestingly, Alice Weidel , the leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD), has been invited, with Tino Chrupalla , co-leader of AfD, attending on her behalf.

: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has not received an invitation. Germany will send its ambassador to represent the country. Interestingly, , the leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD), has been invited, with , co-leader of AfD, attending on her behalf. Emmanuel Macron: French President Emmanuel Macron also did not receive an invitation, with France sending its ambassador to the US in his place.

Donald Trump’s second inauguration is expected to draw a significant international crowd, with many leaders showing support for his presidency. However, several European and Asian leaders have either not been invited or declined the invitation, signaling the complexities of international politics and relationships under Trump’s administration.