Why Migrants at the Mexico Border Broke Down in Tears After Trump Shut Down CBP One App

As President Donald Trump took office for his second term, the immediate shutdown of the CBP One app left thousands of migrants in Mexico devastated. The app, which had allowed legal entry into the U.S., went offline at the exact moment Trump was sworn in, marking the start of a new wave of border policy reforms.

The Impact of CBP One’s Closure on Migrants

For migrants who had been waiting for their scheduled appointments to cross into the U.S., the abrupt end to CBP One was a devastating blow. At least 43,000 migrants were previously able to enter the U.S. each month through the app, which had helped process over 900,000 arrivals since its launch in January 2023.

A reporter from The Washington Post captured emotional scenes in Juarez, Mexico, where migrants who had been awaiting their scheduled appointments broke down in tears at the gates, devastated by the sudden cancellation of their entries. These individuals were among the estimated 270,000 migrants waiting along Mexico’s southern border, many of whom had hoped to enter the U.S. before the new administration enacted policy changes.

CBP One App Among Many Sweeping Border Reforms

The dismantling of CBP One is just one element of Trump’s broader plan to impose stringent reforms at the southern border from day one of his second term. The former president had promised significant changes to immigration policy, aiming to curtail the flow of migrants into the country and reshape the asylum process.

However, this move may not go unchallenged. Legal experts have suggested that Trump’s actions could face opposition, particularly in light of U.S. refugee laws, which still require asylum seekers to be processed and heard at ports of entry — a process that CBP One had streamlined.

Will Removal Of CBP One App Lead To Rise In Illegal Crossings?

The Biden administration had previously warned that the removal of CBP One could lead to a rise in illegal crossings, particularly in remote and hazardous regions of the border. The app had been designed to provide a safer, more orderly entry for migrants, encouraging them to register in advance and use legal routes rather than resorting to dangerous crossings.

During his inaugural address, President Trump declared the border crisis a national emergency and announced plans to deploy troops to the region to restore order. He also labeled two notorious migrant gangs, Tren de Aragua and MS-13, as terrorist organizations, signaling a tough approach to immigration enforcement.

Plans to Invoke the Alien Enemies Act

In addition to the shutdown of CBP One, Trump unveiled plans to invoke the Alien Enemies Act — a controversial law dating back to 1798. The act had been used during World War II to intern Japanese-Americans, and Trump proposed using it to target and dismantle dangerous foreign gangs like Tren de Aragua.

Trump also hinted at plans to restrict birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants, a move that has sparked debate and potential legal challenges.

Mass Deportations Expected but Paused

In the wake of his return to office, Trump had been expected to direct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to launch mass deportations in sanctuary cities across the U.S. While such operations were initially planned, they have now been temporarily halted. As of now, the future of these mass deportations remains uncertain, with the administration possibly reconsidering its approach in the coming weeks.

