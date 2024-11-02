Donald Trump Loses His Cool At Rally, Mimics Sexual Act After Mic Failure | WATCH

Former President Donald Trump experienced a notable outburst during his rally in Milwaukee on Friday, triggered by microphone malfunctions that disrupted his speech. The Republican candidate appeared visibly annoyed as he interacted with supporters, questioning whether they wanted to see him “knock the hell out of people backstage.” In a startling display, he even mimicked a sexual act with a microphone stand, sparking a wave of reactions across social media.

Frustration Over Technical Troubles

Throughout his hour-long address in Wisconsin, Trump grappled with multiple microphone issues, which led to the crowd shouting, “Fix the mic!” As his frustration mounted, he addressed the audience, saying, “Fix the mic, huh? You gotta be kidding. Do you want to see me knock the hell out of people backstage?” His emotions boiled over as he continued, “I get so angry. I’m up here seething. I’m seething, I’m working my a– off with this stupid mic. I’m blowing out my left arm, now I’m going to blow out my right arm, and I’m blowing out my damn throat too because of these stupid people.”

Simulating a sex act with a broken mic. This isn’t just weird or crude. This is Donald Trump revealing his mental illness to the world.

pic.twitter.com/YLR0pwAe0p — Mattison (@Mattison) November 2, 2024

Trump’s antics drew significant attention online, prompting various commentators to weigh in on his behavior. Ana Navarro from voiced her criticism, stating, “Ask yourself: what would happen if Kamala Harris did this? Yes. You saw right. This is Trump on stage at a rally, pretending to perform a sex act on a microphone. This is not normal. Trump is disgusting, unhinged, and unfit to represent the United States. Vote him out.”

Wireless Mic Woes

After his initial struggles, Trump was provided with a wireless microphone, but he quickly found fault with it as well. “This mic is much heavier than the other one,” he complained. “I can do exercise; I can build up my muscles.” His ongoing dissatisfaction with the technical setup only served to further exacerbate the chaotic atmosphere of the rally.

Biden’s Lashes Out At Trump

On the other hand, President Joe Biden took a jab at Trump during a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He referred to Trump in a lighthearted yet pointed manner, suggesting he was someone “you’d like to smack in the a**.” Biden’s comments came as he sought to energize support for Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, in the crucial weeks leading up to the 2024 election.

While addressing a local carpenters’ union, Biden highlighted the critical nature of the upcoming election, asserting that “the stakes couldn’t be higher.” His remarks were met with applause as he took the opportunity to critique Trump’s policies and demeanor. “I know some of you guys are tempted to think he’s this macho guy,” Biden said, expressing his exasperation with Trump’s political ambitions.

