Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Joe Rogan Officially Endorses Trump On The Eve Of The Election

Podcaster Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump ahead of the election, praising Elon Musk's compelling case for the former president in a post on X.

Joe Rogan Officially Endorses Trump On The Eve Of The Election

In a significant political endorsement, renowned podcaster Joe Rogan declared his support for former President Donald Trump in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening. This announcement comes just one day before the critical 2024 presidential election.

The endorsement follows Rogan’s recent interview with billionaire entrepreneur and Trump supporter Elon Musk on his popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” During the episode, Rogan expressed his admiration for Musk’s arguments in favor of Trump, highlighting Musk’s influence on his decision.

“The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn’t for him we’d be f—ked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” Rogan stated in his post, firmly aligning himself with the former president.

Last month, Rogan had an extensive three-hour discussion with Trump on his podcast, where the former president encouraged the podcaster to support his campaign. Trump referenced Musk’s endorsement, saying, “He gave me the nicest endorsement,” which followed an incident where Trump was nearly assassinated during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

“You should do the same thing, Joe, because you cannot be voting for Kamala. Kamala. You’re not a Kamala person. I know you,” Trump urged during their conversation, indicating that he believed Rogan’s support would be beneficial to his campaign.

Trump Reacts To Rogan’s Endorsement

At a rally shortly after Rogan’s announcement, Trump celebrated the endorsement, stating, “Big news, Megan. Joe Rogan, someone very respected and the biggest in his world, just endorsed me. He’s never done that before, especially considering he leans more liberal than most here.”

Trump continued, emphasizing the significance of Rogan’s support. “We had an amazing, three-hour interview—ran so long, I was two hours late for a rally! Rogan doesn’t usually do endorsements, so I want to thank him. That’s fantastic. Thank you, Joe.”

Implications Of The Endorsement

Rogan’s endorsement adds to the dynamic landscape of the election, highlighting the influence of prominent figures in shaping voter opinions. As the election approaches, Trump’s campaign hopes to leverage Rogan’s substantial audience to rally support among undecided voters, particularly those who may have aligned more closely with Rogan’s previous liberal viewpoints.

MUST READ | Philadelphia DA Warns Against Election Interference: F*** Around And Find Out

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk Joe Rogan US ELECTION us president election 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox