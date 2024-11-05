Joe Rogan Officially Endorses Trump On The Eve Of The Election

In a significant political endorsement, renowned podcaster Joe Rogan declared his support for former President Donald Trump in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening. This announcement comes just one day before the critical 2024 presidential election.

The endorsement follows Rogan’s recent interview with billionaire entrepreneur and Trump supporter Elon Musk on his popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” During the episode, Rogan expressed his admiration for Musk’s arguments in favor of Trump, highlighting Musk’s influence on his decision.

“The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn’t for him we’d be f—ked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” Rogan stated in his post, firmly aligning himself with the former president.

Last month, Rogan had an extensive three-hour discussion with Trump on his podcast, where the former president encouraged the podcaster to support his campaign. Trump referenced Musk’s endorsement, saying, “He gave me the nicest endorsement,” which followed an incident where Trump was nearly assassinated during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

“You should do the same thing, Joe, because you cannot be voting for Kamala. Kamala. You’re not a Kamala person. I know you,” Trump urged during their conversation, indicating that he believed Rogan’s support would be beneficial to his campaign.

Trump Reacts To Rogan’s Endorsement

At a rally shortly after Rogan’s announcement, Trump celebrated the endorsement, stating, “Big news, Megan. Joe Rogan, someone very respected and the biggest in his world, just endorsed me. He’s never done that before, especially considering he leans more liberal than most here.”

Trump continued, emphasizing the significance of Rogan’s support. “We had an amazing, three-hour interview—ran so long, I was two hours late for a rally! Rogan doesn’t usually do endorsements, so I want to thank him. That’s fantastic. Thank you, Joe.”

Implications Of The Endorsement

Rogan’s endorsement adds to the dynamic landscape of the election, highlighting the influence of prominent figures in shaping voter opinions. As the election approaches, Trump’s campaign hopes to leverage Rogan’s substantial audience to rally support among undecided voters, particularly those who may have aligned more closely with Rogan’s previous liberal viewpoints.

