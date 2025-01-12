Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Landlords Demand Sky-High Rents From Displaced Wildfire Victims, Selling Sunset Star Jason Oppenheim Reveals

Jason Oppenheim has accused landlords of exploiting LA wildfire victims by illegally hiking rents. Highlighting price gouging amid the crisis, he revealed cases where landlords demanded exorbitant rents from displaced families, defying state laws.

Landlords Demand Sky-High Rents From Displaced Wildfire Victims, Selling Sunset Star Jason Oppenheim Reveals

As the raging Los Angeles wildfires displace thousands, Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has accused landlords of exploiting victims by illegally inflating rental prices. The luxury real estate mogul, known for his role on the Netflix hit series, condemned the disregard for California’s anti-price gouging laws, which prohibit significant price increases during emergencies.

Oppenheim related a disturbing case of a client, a person who was looking for a rental unit following the wildfire, which had burned their place of residence. The client made an offer for $20,000 monthly-compared with the original asking price of $13,000-and agreed to pay six months up front. The landlord turned it down and wanted $23,000 a month.

This isn’t the time to be taking advantage of situations,” Oppenheim stated during an appearance on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. “Price gouging laws in California are being ignored, and it’s deeply upsetting to see people exploit this disaster for personal gain.”

Victims Facing Steep Challenges

The wildfires have left at least 16 dead, and countless homes burnt to ashes; thousands are running for temporary homes. Displaced residents are already reporting exorbitant rental prices and skyrocketing hotel fees.

Brian, a 69-year-old retiree who had lived in a rent-controlled apartment for two decades, is among those struggling. After losing his home in Pacific Palisades, he fears his pension won’t cover current rental rates, which have doubled over the past decade. According to Zillow, the median rent in Los Angeles now stands at $2,800. “I’m back on the market with tens of thousands of people,” Brian said. “That doesn’t bode well.”

Officials Crack Down On Exploitation

California authorities have again promised to safeguard the wildfire victims from exploitation. Attorney General Rob Bonta warned landlords against illegal rent hikes, which would attract fines and up to a year in jail. Speaking to BBC, Bonta said, “This is California law, and it’s in place to protect those suffering from a tragedy.”

Besides price gouging, law enforcement authorities say that during the crisis, there have been a surge in scams and looting. LA County Sheriff Robert Luna revealed that 29 arrests have been made, including a man posing as a firefighter to burglarize homes. Police and prosecutors are closely monitoring any criminal activity, from burglary to white-collar scams, warned Luna. “We are eager to prosecute anyone taking advantage of residents during this difficult time.

For his part, the LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell counseled the public to donate responsibly to wildfire relief efforts. In fact, he encouraged people to check organizations prior to donating, using trusted sources such as Charity Navigator or the Better Business Bureau.

Despite these challenges, there has also been an outpouring in the community and support. LA Mayor Karen Bass told that more than 13,000 donors raised over $6 million for a California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund.

Oppenheim’s brokerage has also increased its efforts, offering free services to those affected by the fires. “This disaster has been emotional for everyone,” he shared. “Tears are everywhere—both from the smoke and from the heartbreak of witnessing people struggle.”

